T-Wolf girls best Shelby-Rising City in CRC hoops
EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf girls basketball team improved their season record to 8-4 with a 36-17 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Friday night.

The Timberwolves led 20-11 at the half and over the final 16 minutes outscored the Huskies 16-6 with a solid defensive effort.

Senior Cameran Jansky led the EM girls with 13 points which included one 3-point basket. Scoring seven points each were Jozie Kanode and Emma Olsen. Kanode knocked down a pair of 3-balls and Olsen added one.

Exeter-Milligan struggled at the free throw line hitting just 6 of 15 chances.

Shelby-RC (3-8) was led in scoring by Caydee Bauers with five. Picking up four points each were Alex Larmon and Ava Larmon.

The Huskies were 6 of 13 on free throws.

Exeter-Milligan will be in action all week at the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

Shelby-RC (3-8) 3 8 3 3-17

Exeter-Milligan (8-4) 8 12 13 3-36

