T-Wolf girls battle, fall short at Silver Lake

ROSELAND – Midway through Thursday’s holiday tournament opener, the Silver Lake Mustangs led the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves by eight points on the back of a 12-4 run in the second quarter.

As it turned out, that early cushion was all the hosts needed, as they matched the visitors’ 24 second-half points to hold on for a 50-42 win. The T-Wolves trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Mustangs by a pair over the final eight minutes, though it wasn’t enough to dig all the way out of the hole.

Georgi Tenbensel poured in 20 points for Silver Lake – 14 of which came after intermission – while Emma Schmidt added 15.

Jasmine Turrubiates paced Exeter-Milligan offensively, as the senior scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 14. Savana Krupicka added 10 with seven of those coming in the opening stanza, while Jozie Kanode buried a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with nine points.

Malorie Staskal did not make a field goal but went 5 of 8 at the foul line, and Olivea Swanson rounded out the T-Wolves’ scoring with four points.