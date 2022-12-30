 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

T-Wolf girls battle, fall short at Silver Lake

  • 0

ROSELAND – Midway through Thursday’s holiday tournament opener, the Silver Lake Mustangs led the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves by eight points on the back of a 12-4 run in the second quarter.

As it turned out, that early cushion was all the hosts needed, as they matched the visitors’ 24 second-half points to hold on for a 50-42 win. The T-Wolves trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Mustangs by a pair over the final eight minutes, though it wasn’t enough to dig all the way out of the hole.

Georgi Tenbensel poured in 20 points for Silver Lake – 14 of which came after intermission – while Emma Schmidt added 15.

Jasmine Turrubiates paced Exeter-Milligan offensively, as the senior scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 14. Savana Krupicka added 10 with seven of those coming in the opening stanza, while Jozie Kanode buried a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with nine points.

People are also reading…

Malorie Staskal did not make a field goal but went 5 of 8 at the foul line, and Olivea Swanson rounded out the T-Wolves’ scoring with four points.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls top five wrestlers

Area girls top five wrestlers

YORK – A statement that I read earlier this year said that Nebraska has 500 more girl wrestlers competing this year than last year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News