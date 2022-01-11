T-Wolf girls advance to MUDECAS semifinals

BEATRICE – Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky poured in a game-high 20 points and the Timberwolves used a 14-5 third quarter run to open a double-digit lead and go on to the 48-27 win over Palmyra in the B Division of the girls MUDECAS Tournament.

Exeter-Milligan (9-4) will take on the Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Titans on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Beatrice Middle School.

In the other semifinal it will be BDS, a 60-18 winner over Pawnee City, matching up against Johnson County Central which topped Tri-County 44-25. That game will be at 4 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and was able to extend their lead in the second period by outscoring the Palmyra Panthers 10-7.

Palmyra came into the tournament winless and their chances of getting that first victory evaporated with the Timberwolves dominating third quarter effort.

Jansky scored 11 in the first half and nine in the second. Her scoring included one 3-pointer and she went 9 of 10 at the line.

Jozie Kanode knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive third quarter and she scored eight of her nine points in the third eight-minute stanza.