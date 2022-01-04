T-Wolf boys trip twice in holiday hoops

ROSELAND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves took the court twice last week for a pair of games at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament. In the tournament opener, the hosts led wire-to-wire in a 47-35 win. The T-Wolves then squared off against Red Cloud on Thursday, where a fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough to erase a seven-point deficit in a 44-40 loss.

Against Silver Lake on Wednesday, Exeter-Milligan hung tough for four quarters, but the hosts proved to be too much as the Mustangs took an 11-9 lead after eight minutes and held onto their cushion the rest of the way, outscoring the T-Wolves in all four quarters of a 47-35 victory.

Peyton Pribyl scored nine points to pace Exeter-Milligan in defeat, while Draven Payne notched eight and Kole Svec and Dravin Birkes added seven apiece for the Timberwolves. Marcus Krupicka and Michael Bartu both notched two points to round out the scoring efforts.

Silver Lake, meanwhile, landed three players in double figures. Oakley Rosno poured in a game-high 17 points, while Jake Knehans scored 12 and Brock Karr added 10. The Mustangs also went 16 of 24 from the foul line, while the T-Wolves connected on just 6 of 13 free throws.