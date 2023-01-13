T-Wolf boys fall to Pawnee City in MUDECAS action

BEATRICE – Exeter-Milligan fell behind Pawnee City 17-8 after one quarter and 35-18 at halftime during action at the MUDECAS tournament Thursday evening, but the Timberwolves refused to fold. E-M outscored Pawnee City 22-16 in the second half as they battled until the end, but it wasn’t enough to make up the early deficit in a 51-40 loss.

Marcus Krupicka paced the T-Wolves offensively with 16 points and Carter Milton added 12 as the duo combined for 28 of the team’s 40 points. Draven Payne tallied five points, Aidan Vavra notched four and Andrew Vavra capped the scoring with three.

Krupicka also proved a dominant force on the glass as the senior pulled down 19 rebounds to complete a double-double, followed by six boards from Aidan Vavra. Tyler Due paced the team with three assists.