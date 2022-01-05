T-Wolf boys fall by 14 in hoops to Diller-Odell

ODELL – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf boys managed to score only eight points over the middle two quarters of Tuesday’s non-conference outing at Diller-Odell.

Diller-Odell used the Exeter-Milligan scoring issues to roll to a 44-30 win and improve to 5-5 while EM drops to 3-7 on the season.

The Timberwolves trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around Diller-Odell had outscored the T-Wolves 25-8 over the second and third quarters. They had built a commanding 38-19 lead.

The Griffins’ Kaden Sutton led all players with 22 points while Nate Lyons chipped in with 13.

Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by Marcus Krupicka with 11, the only EM player in double figures.

The Timberwolves were 9 of 18 at the free throw line and the Griffins finished up 6 for 15.

Exeter-Milligan will be in action next week at the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

Exeter-Milligan (3-7) 11 5 3 11-30

Diller-Odell (5-5) 13 13 12 6-44