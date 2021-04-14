T&F girls from Cross County, High Plains, Lutheran and Hampton compete in Osceola

OSCEOLA - Cross County junior Josie Noble has won 15 of the 16 events in which she has competed this spring, including four at the High Plains Invite on Wednesday.
Noble accounted for 40 of the Cross County Cougars’ 83 points, but that was far off the pace set by the Nebraska Christian Eagles who won seven events and rolled up 144 points.
Shelby-Rising City was third with 72, fourth place went to Osceola with 60 and Palmer rounded out the top five in the team standings with 53.
High Plains finished seventh with 21 points, Nebraska Lutheran scored 13 for ninth and Hampton had one point for 10th.
Noble won the triple jump, the 300 hurdles, the 200 and 400. The only race she has lost this year was the 300 hurdles at Wood River where she finished second. She has accounted for 158 team points in four meets.
Haileigh Moutray and Jayden Fellows took second and sixth in the shot put and Lilly Peterson was second in the discus. The two throwing events accounted for 18 of the Storm’s 40 field event points.
High Plains senior Brianna Wilshusen took the top spot in the shot put and followed that up with fourth in the discus to account for 14 points.
Brooke Bannister added fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump, while Esperanza Lesiak took sixth in the pole vault.
The Lutheran Knights scored five of their 13 points in the 3200 with Sophia Helwig fourth and Kay Prigge sixth. Taking fourth place in the 100 hurdles was Jasmine Malchow, while the 4x800 relay was fourth.
Hampton’s only points came in the 400 where Lexie Wolinski finished sixth.
Hampton will be in McCool Junction for the Exeter-Milligan Invite on Tuesday, while the Knights and Cougars head to Friend for the Bulldog Invite that same day.
High Plains will compete at the Palmer Invite on Thursday.
Girls-1. Nebraska Christian 144 (NC); 2. Cross County 83 (CC); 3. Shelby-Rising City 72 (SRC); 4. Osceola 60; (OSC); 5. Palmer 53 (PAL); 6. Twin River 32 (TWR); 7. High Plains 21 (HP); 8. Giltner 17 (GIL); 9. Nebraska Lutheran 13 (NL); 10. Hampton 1 (HHS)
Results include event winners and area athletes who placed.
100-1.Faith Blauhorn, PAL 13.51; 5.Kylee Kroll, CC 14.16
200-1.Josi Noble, CC 28.42; 4.Kylee Kroll, CC 29.13
400-1.Josi Noble. CC 1:03.81; 3.Kylee Kroll, CC 1:07.77; 6. Lexie Wolinski, HHS 1:10.48
800-1.Molly Griess, NC 2:37.82; 5.Addie Linn, CC2:52.71
1600-1.Hannah Swanson, NC 5:47.54
3200-1.Hannah Swanson, NC 12:06.50; 4.Sophia Helwig, NL 14:18.23; 6.Kay Prigge, NL 14:21.68
100 Hurdles-1.Tabitha Siep, NC 16.83; 4.Jasmine Malchow, NL 17.89
300 Hurdles-1.Josi Noble, CC 53.32
4x100 Relay-1.Palmer 54.26; 6.High Plains 57.84
4x400 Relay-1.Nebraska Christian 4:33.71; 5.Nebraska Lutheran 5:03.74
4x800 Relay-1.Nebraska Christian, 11:11.01; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 12:22.30; 6.Cross County 12:42.37
High Jump-1.Reghan Flynn, NC 4-10; 3.Erica Stratman, CC 4-6
Pole Vault-1.Mae Valish, OSC 9-6; 5.Kylee Kroll, CC 7-0; 6.Esperanza Lesiak, HP 7-0
Long Jump-1.Kira Pavlik, SRC 15-4 ½; 4.Shyanne Anderson, CC 14-9 ½; 6.Brooke Bannister, HP 14-8
Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 34-3 ¾; 4.Brooke Bannister, HP 30-8 ¾
Shot Put-1.Brianna Wilshusen, HP 34-7; 2.Haileigh Moutray, CC 33-3; 6.Jayden Fellows, CC 27-8
Discus-1.Molly Griess, NC 96-05; 2.Lilly Peterson, CC 87-03; 4.Brianna Wilshusen, HP 85-05