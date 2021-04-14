T&F girls from Cross County, High Plains, Lutheran and Hampton compete in Osceola

OSCEOLA - Cross County junior Josie Noble has won 15 of the 16 events in which she has competed this spring, including four at the High Plains Invite on Wednesday.

Noble accounted for 40 of the Cross County Cougars’ 83 points, but that was far off the pace set by the Nebraska Christian Eagles who won seven events and rolled up 144 points.

Shelby-Rising City was third with 72, fourth place went to Osceola with 60 and Palmer rounded out the top five in the team standings with 53.

High Plains finished seventh with 21 points, Nebraska Lutheran scored 13 for ninth and Hampton had one point for 10th.

Noble won the triple jump, the 300 hurdles, the 200 and 400. The only race she has lost this year was the 300 hurdles at Wood River where she finished second. She has accounted for 158 team points in four meets.

Haileigh Moutray and Jayden Fellows took second and sixth in the shot put and Lilly Peterson was second in the discus. The two throwing events accounted for 18 of the Storm’s 40 field event points.

High Plains senior Brianna Wilshusen took the top spot in the shot put and followed that up with fourth in the discus to account for 14 points.