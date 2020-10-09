“Swing Free and Easy”

GERING - The York girls golf team may not be among the forecasted favorites to win the Class B State Golf Championship next week in Gering, but predictions have been wrong before.
With the State Championship being moved from Scottsbluff to Gering, Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering will present a lot of new challenges, one of which will be familiarity with the course itself for many of the players involved.
York head coach Josh Miller is taking his sixth consecutive team to the finals, and just like his team, knows very little about the Gering course.
“I have never stepped foot on Monument Shadows golf course. We played Scottsbluff Country Club back in September to prepare for a state meet on that golf course. From what I hear, it has a little bit more water than Scottsbluff Country Club, but we won't know anything until we get there on Sunday afternoon,” said Miller. “This is such a different scenario than we are used to seeing, it might be more wide open than previous State Tournaments.”
York traveled to Scottsbluff earlier this year to get in some work at the projected state course. A few days after returning the NSAA announced that the Class B State Meet was being moved to Gering.
The York girls will head out west to Gering Sunday morning and have afternoon tee-off times to get to know the course before Class B Tournament play begins Monday morning.
“The plan is to hit some shots on different holes and maybe hit a few putts so we can get a feel for the layout.” Miller said. “Everyone I talk to says it is a beautiful setting, so we are looking forward to that.”
Monument Shadows Golf Course lies at the base of Scotts Bluff National Monument. Holes two through eight are part of the original nine-hole course and in 1996 the rest of the 18-hole course was built. The front nine covers 2,676 yards and is a par 36. The back nine-holes covers 2,708 yards and is also a par 36 for a 72 par score.
The Dukes head into the state tournament with a lot of momentum as they won both the Central Conference and District Tournaments over the past week and senior Riley Stuhr was the individual champion in both tournaments.
“We had some pretty high goals for ourselves this year,” said Stuhr, “and I'm proud of what we've done so far. I think this week of practice has really helped us work out some of the little things and I'm excited to see how state goes.”
Another senior on the team, Kirsten Fike, said that the key was the district meet.
“I was really happy with how we won the conference championship, but I feel that it really came down to districts. The District meet was a very high-pressure day, and I was nervous. I think that everyone on the team managed their nerves really well, and that helped us,” Fike said. “We are definitely heading out to Gering on a high note, and I hope we can continue with that. I am so proud to have been a part of this team, and I'm very happy that this is how my final season has gone.”
Dukes senior Abigail York said the team learned a valuable lesson on Tuesday at districts, and that is the importance of each shot.
“As we were wrapping up, we were waiting for Kirsten Fike to finish. Before she came in, we were tied with Grand Island Northwest. We needed Kirsten to shoot 100 or better to win. She came in and luckily ended up shooting a 100 even. This really opened our eyes to how important one stroke is,” York said. “This season has been really exciting. We have all been working really hard to lower our scores and stay as consistent as possible. We are very excited to go to Gering this upcoming week and we are going to work hard to compete against the opposing teams.”
Senior Rylie Krause believes team chemistry will take them far next week.
“We have a strong team chemistry this year and a lot of momentum coming off of conference and districts. I have been averaging around 100 throughout the season and hope to continue this at state,” Krause stated. “I did not shoot like I would have liked for conference, but had a great round at districts. This week has also given me time to work out the kinks in my game and I can't wait to go out and have fun at state.”
Miller believes his team has even more potential for success.
“We are excited to be competing in our sixth straight State Golf Tournament! The girls have had a great season, but I don't think we have played up to our potential yet. Most of the girls would tell you the same and we are working hard to find that extra gear for next week,” Miller pointed out. “We know everybody is picking Scottsbluff and Elkhorn South to win, so there is no pressure in our camp. Golf is a lot more fun when you can go swing free and easy, so that is what our team is planning on doing. Hopefully that translates into some birdies and pars.”
The weather is supposed to cooperate with the temps in the low 70’s on Monday and 68 on Tuesday. Less than a five percent chance of rain. There are high wind gusts of 30 on Monday with winds around 15 miles per hour on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!