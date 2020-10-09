“Swing Free and Easy”

Dukes senior Abigail York said the team learned a valuable lesson on Tuesday at districts, and that is the importance of each shot.

“As we were wrapping up, we were waiting for Kirsten Fike to finish. Before she came in, we were tied with Grand Island Northwest. We needed Kirsten to shoot 100 or better to win. She came in and luckily ended up shooting a 100 even. This really opened our eyes to how important one stroke is,” York said. “This season has been really exciting. We have all been working really hard to lower our scores and stay as consistent as possible. We are very excited to go to Gering this upcoming week and we are going to work hard to compete against the opposing teams.”

Senior Rylie Krause believes team chemistry will take them far next week.

“We have a strong team chemistry this year and a lot of momentum coming off of conference and districts. I have been averaging around 100 throughout the season and hope to continue this at state,” Krause stated. “I did not shoot like I would have liked for conference, but had a great round at districts. This week has also given me time to work out the kinks in my game and I can't wait to go out and have fun at state.”

Miller believes his team has even more potential for success.