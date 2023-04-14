GENEVA – The top three teams were separated by five strokes at the Fillmore Central golf invite, held this past Tuesday at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva.

The team title went to Sutton with a 368, second was Sandy Creek with 372 and in third was Heartland one stroke back with a 373.

The rest of the top five was Exeter-Milligan (395) and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) with a 413.

Host team Fillmore Central finished eighth with a stroke total of 431 and the Fillmore JV’s placed 10th with a total of 591 strokes.

The overall individual top medalist was Sutton’s Harrison Herndon with an 82, Thayer Central’s Jedric Dankenbring closed with an 84 for second and Heartland’s Creighton Friesen was third with an 85.

Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton was fifth with an 86, while Heartland’s Jacob Regier was sixth with an 87 and EM’s Aiden Vavra was 13th with a 98.

Heartland will be at the Superior invite on Tuesday, April 18, while Fillmore Central will be in Clay Center at the Sandy Creek invite that same day. High Plains, Exeter-Milligan and Centennial will all be in Clay Center.

Heartland (373)-Creighton Friesen 85; Jacob Regier 87; Andrew Franz 100; Reeve Oswald 101; Brady Noel 114.

Exeter-Milligan (395)-Carter Milton 86; Aiden Vavra 98; Mikey Bartu 103; Draven Payne 108; Andrew Vavra 113.

Fillmore Central (431)- AJ Wusk 102; Roman Gaston 104; Carson Asche 109; Wyatt Rayburn 116; Carlos Andujo Lopez 134.

Team scores-1.Sutton 368; 2.Sandy Creek 372; 3.Heartland 373; 4.Exeter-Milligan 395; 5.BDS 413; 6.Thayer Central 415; 7.Superior 427; 8.Fillmore Central 431; 9.Deshler 439; 10.Fillmore Central JV 591.