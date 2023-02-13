GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers concluded their regular season on Friday night with a 44-31 loss to the Sutton Fillies in Southern Nebraska Conference regular season play.

Sutton led 20-12 at the break, but the Panthers could not slow down the Filly offense, gave up an 18-12 run by Sutton in the third quarter and the lead grew to 38-24.

Fillmore Central (10-12) won the fourth quarter 7-6 but it was far from enough.

The Panthers were led in scoring by senior Faith Engle with 11 and junior Kaili Head added 10. Engle and Head each accounted for a 3-point make in the loss.

The Panthers went 7 of 11 at the line and 11 of 43 from the field for just 26%. They connected on 2 of 13 3-pointers. On the glass the Panthers were led by Engle with 13 rebounds to complete her double-double.

Sutton (11-12) was led in scoring by Alivia Huxoll with 11 and A. Robinson with nine. The Fillies went 4 of 9 at the charity stripe.

Fillmore Central will be in Superior for the C2-8 subdistrict where they will take on the No. 1 seed Superior Wildcats at 6 p.m. tonight.

Sutton (11-12) 11 9 18 6-44

Fillmore Central (10-12) 7 5 12 7-31