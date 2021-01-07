Sutton’s work on the glass keys win at Cross County

STROMSBURG - The Sutton Fillies sometimes created second, third and even fourth chances offensively with their rebounding effort on Thursday night at Cross County.

A 39 to 21 advantage on the glass was just one of the reasons the Sutton Fillies improved to 9-2 with the 43-31 win in a battle of top 10 Class C2 teams in girls’ non-conference action.

Another reason was the effort of Sutton senior Kylie Baumert who led all players in scoring with 19 points, including five in the fourth quarter to help the Fillies pull away.

Cross County trailed by eight points to start the second half, but two three-pointers from senior Cortlyn Schaefer and a pair of baskets in side from 5-foot 11 inch junior Chloe Sandell tied the game at 22-22.

Sutton extended their lead to 29-24 at the end of the quarter as junior Kate Griess hit a rainbow trey at the buzzer.

Cross County could not make up the deficit and never got closer than five points the remainder of the game.

Sutton worked their way to the foul stripe where they knocked down 5 of 7 over the final eight minutes and 13 of 20 in the win. Cross County shot just four free throws, all in the fourth quarter and was successful on 3 of 4.