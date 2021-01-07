 Skip to main content
Sutton’s work on the glass keys win at Cross County
CLASS C2 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Haileigh Moutray, CC G BB

Cross County sophomore Haileigh Moutray (3) drives into the middle of the Sutton defense in Thursday night’s match-up between the two Class C2 rated teams in Stromsburg.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

STROMSBURG - The Sutton Fillies sometimes created second, third and even fourth chances offensively with their rebounding effort on Thursday night at Cross County.

A 39 to 21 advantage on the glass was just one of the reasons the Sutton Fillies improved to 9-2 with the 43-31 win in a battle of top 10 Class C2 teams in girls’ non-conference action.

Another reason was the effort of Sutton senior Kylie Baumert who led all players in scoring with 19 points, including five in the fourth quarter to help the Fillies pull away.

Sutton's Baumert, Cross County's Stratman

 

Sutton’s Kylie Baumert (20) puts up a wall in the front while Julia George (23) defends the front side against Cross County senior Erica Stratman (22) at Cross County on Thursday night.

 

Cross County trailed by eight points to start the second half, but two three-pointers from senior Cortlyn Schaefer and a pair of baskets in side from 5-foot 11 inch junior Chloe Sandell tied the game at 22-22.

Sutton extended their lead to 29-24 at the end of the quarter as junior Kate Griess hit a rainbow trey at the buzzer.

Cross County could not make up the deficit and never got closer than five points the remainder of the game.

Sutton worked their way to the foul stripe where they knocked down 5 of 7 over the final eight minutes and 13 of 20 in the win. Cross County shot just four free throws, all in the fourth quarter and was successful on 3 of 4.

Sutton led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter after giving up a 4-0 lead to the Cougars with Schaefer dropping a trey and Haileigh Moutray a short jumper in the paint.

The Fillies got nine points from Griess and eight from junior Julia George. The Fillies were 14 of 42 from the field overall and 2 of 12 on three-point shots.

Cross County was led by seniors Erica Stratman and Schaefer as both scored 11 points. The Cougars were 12 of 38 from the floor and 4 of 10 on 3-point shots.

Cross County (8-3) will travel to Henderson to take on the Heartland Huskies on Saturday.

Sutton (9-2) 12 10 7 14-43

Cross County (8-3) 5 9 10 7-31

SUT (43)-Griess 9, Perrien 3, Baumert 19, George 8, Huxoll 4. Totals-14-42 (2-12) 13-20-43.

CC (31) Mentink 4, Schaefer 11, Stratman 11, Sandell 4, Moutray 2. Totals-12-38 (4-10) 3-4-31.

