Sutton’s length and defensive pressure challenges Huskies

SUTTON - The Sutton Fillies used their length and a suffocating defensive pressure to create a huge lead and breeze past Heartland on Tuesday night in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Sutton offense attacked from every part of the court as they opened a 36-8 lead at the half and went on to win 57-28 making their season record 3-0 on the year.
With the loss Heartland drops to 0-2 and will travel to Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.
Sutton used a balanced offensive attack as eight girls scored for the Fillies in the first half. The Fillies were coming off a successful opening weekend as they swept Kearney Catholic and Superior, who were rated No. 8 in Class C-2.
Sutton was 8 of 12 from the field in the opening quarter as they knocked down two three-pointers and used short jumpers and lay-ups to build a 20-6 lead.
The hosts extended their lead to 39-8 at the break and Sutton head coach Josh Rapp sent his starters to the bench with 4:54 to play in the third quarter and leading 40-9.
Heartland was able to pick up the scoring against the Sutton reserves with almost 20 of their 28 points coming after the Fillies starters had left the game.
Sutton was led in scoring by Gracie Nuss with 14 points, while Xytalaly Bautista and Kate Griess both finished up with eight points each and Julia George added seven all in the 2 ½ quarters of action.
The Fillies were 6 of 10 at the free throw line while the Huskies hit just 5 of 14 attempts
The Huskies were paced by Kaelyn Buller with nine points; Cassidy Siebert added eight points and scoring two points each was Cora Johnson, Cynthia Cerveny, Lilly Carr, Riley Goertzen and Hayden Mierau.
Heartland (0-2) 6 2 7 13- 28
Sutton (3-0) 20 16 14 7- 57
HRT (28)- C. Siebert 8, F. Johnson 1, C. Johnson 2, Buller 9, Cerveny 2, Carr 2, Goertzen 2, Mireau 2.
Sutton (57)- Bautista 8, Griess 8, Perrien 3, Baumert 6, Steinhauer 2, George 7, G. Nuss 14, Huxtall 6, M. Nuss 2.
