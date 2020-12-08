Sutton’s length and defensive pressure challenges Huskies

SUTTON - The Sutton Fillies used their length and a suffocating defensive pressure to create a huge lead and breeze past Heartland on Tuesday night in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.

The Sutton offense attacked from every part of the court as they opened a 36-8 lead at the half and went on to win 57-28 making their season record 3-0 on the year.

With the loss Heartland drops to 0-2 and will travel to Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.

Sutton used a balanced offensive attack as eight girls scored for the Fillies in the first half. The Fillies were coming off a successful opening weekend as they swept Kearney Catholic and Superior, who were rated No. 8 in Class C-2.

Sutton was 8 of 12 from the field in the opening quarter as they knocked down two three-pointers and used short jumpers and lay-ups to build a 20-6 lead.

The hosts extended their lead to 39-8 at the break and Sutton head coach Josh Rapp sent his starters to the bench with 4:54 to play in the third quarter and leading 40-9.

Heartland was able to pick up the scoring against the Sutton reserves with almost 20 of their 28 points coming after the Fillies starters had left the game.