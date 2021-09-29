 Skip to main content
Sutton keeps Fillmore Central winless in volleyball
SUTTON – Fillmore Central hit the road Tuesday seeking its first win, but Sutton had other ideas. The 14-3 Mustangs quickly broke out the brooms, dispatching the Panthers in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 sweep.

“We played hard tonight despite missing four starters,” Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme said. “We had some girls step up and play really well.”

Addison Ekeler hammered four kills to lead the Panthers, while Grace Probasco tallied a team-high five assists. Angie Schademann led the Panthers with 25 digs, followed by Makenna and Hadley McCoy with 10 apiece.

Fillmore Central returns to action on Oct. 5 when it hits the road to take on Diller-Odell.

