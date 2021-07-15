Sutton holds off York Junior Kings

YORK – The York Juniors entered the bottom of the seventh inning in a familiar position: needing to pull off one more rally. Sutton scored in each of the first five innings and raced out to a 6-1 lead, but a team that has been no stranger to comebacks this season didn’t flinch.

With three outs left in the season, York mounted one last charge, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the seventh – but it wasn’t enough, as Sutton held on for a 6-5 win at Levitt Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams entered the game knowing a win meant another matchup against Central City, which had already beaten both York and Sutton at the district tournament and remained undefeated with a win against Fairbury earlier Tuesday evening.

Sutton struck early against York starter Isaac Stark, as Myles Jones singled to lead off the game and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs in the inning, Dawson Ohrt hammered a double into center field to score Jones and put Sutton on the board.

Weston Ohrt sat the York lineup down in order in the bottom of the first, and the Sutton offense went back to work in the second inning. Declan Peterson doubled to lead off the inning, while Eli Nething laid down a bunt and Peterson beat the throw to third to put runners on the corners with no outs.