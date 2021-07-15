Sutton holds off York Junior Kings

YORK – The York Juniors entered the bottom of the seventh inning in a familiar position: needing to pull off one more rally. Sutton scored in each of the first five innings and raced out to a 6-1 lead, but a team that has been no stranger to comebacks this season didn’t flinch.
With three outs left in the season, York mounted one last charge, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the seventh – but it wasn’t enough, as Sutton held on for a 6-5 win at Levitt Stadium on Tuesday night.
Both teams entered the game knowing a win meant another matchup against Central City, which had already beaten both York and Sutton at the district tournament and remained undefeated with a win against Fairbury earlier Tuesday evening.
Sutton struck early against York starter Isaac Stark, as Myles Jones singled to lead off the game and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two outs in the inning, Dawson Ohrt hammered a double into center field to score Jones and put Sutton on the board.
Weston Ohrt sat the York lineup down in order in the bottom of the first, and the Sutton offense went back to work in the second inning. Declan Peterson doubled to lead off the inning, while Eli Nething laid down a bunt and Peterson beat the throw to third to put runners on the corners with no outs.
A wild pitch scored Peterson, and Stark walked the next two hitters to load the bases for Jones, who blasted the first pitch of the at-bat to the warning track in left field for a sac fly. A single loaded the bases again, but catcher Garrett Bonnell picked a runner off at third base for the second out. Stark then struck out Dawson Ohrt to end the inning without giving up further damage.
Trent Bush drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the second, stole second and then advanced to third on a throwing error, but Stark lined out to second base to end the threat.
Sutton tacked on another run in the third on Weston Ohrt’s RBI single, prompting a pitching change. Stark, making his first start of the tournament, allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
Noah Jones entered in relief and immediately induced an inning-ending double play, but York went down in order in the bottom of the frame as Sutton took a 4-0 lead into the fourth.
Sutton added another run in the fourth inning thanks to an error, single and fielder’s choice, but the York offense finally broke through against Ohrt in the bottom of the frame.
Jones drew a leadoff walk and Ohrt beaned Bonnell to put a pair of runners on for Carter Culotta. With one out, Parker Andersen walked to load the bases, but Bush struck out for the second out.
Stark stepped to the plate and delivered York’s first hit of the game, a line-drive single into left field to score Jones. However, the left fielder fielded the ball and threw a strike to the plate in time to tag Bonnell out at home to end the inning.
Sutton scored a run on an error in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead with nobody out. Jones retired the next three batters to end the inning, but Ohrt tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fifth.
Jones sat down Sutton in order in the sixth – the first scoreless inning of the game for the Cornerstone Kings.
In the bottom of the inning, Bonnell knocked a one-out single into right field and Ohrt beaned Culotta to put a pair of runners on. Andersen struck out for the second out as Bush stepped to the plate.
Bush reached on an infield single, but Bonnell strayed too far off of third base and got picked off for the final out of the inning as York failed to score.
Jones tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh, but Sutton carried a five-run lead and appeared to be three outs away from cruising to victory and another crack at Central City.
Instead, York nearly came all the way back.
With three outs left in the season, Stark drew a leadoff walk. Hudson Regier entered in relief of Ohrt, who allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Regier didn’t fare as well as his starting pitcher, as he promptly beaned Cameron Logston to put a pair of runners on for Dakota Brown. Brown cashed in, cranking a single into left field as pinch-runner Talan Hager scored easily.
Trey Richert followed with a line-drive single into left field of his own, scoring Logston and cutting the deficit to three.
With two runners on, two runs already scored and nobody out, Dawson Ohrt entered in relief of Regier.
Jones flew out to right field for the first out, but Bonnell came through with an RBI single. Suddenly, Sutton’s five-run lead had been trimmed to two as the winning run came to the plate in Culotta.
Culotta struck out, but with York down to its final out, Andersen knocked a ground ball through the infield into center field. Richert scored, cutting the deficit to a single run as Bush stepped to the plate.
Bush struck out looking, ending the game and York’s season as Sutton survived a four-run bottom of the seventh and held on for a 6-5 win.
Weston Ohrt earned the win for Sutton, while Stark took the loss for York.
