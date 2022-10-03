Sutton handles McCool Junction 66-20

SUTTON – In a battle of winless Mustangs, it was Sutton who emerged victorious Friday night as they defeated McCool Junction 66-20.

John Harig completed two of his three passing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown for the visitors, while Carson McDonald finished 3 for 9 with 37 yards and a score.

Bryson Plock led McCool on the ground with six carries for 24 yards. McDonald hauled in a pair of passes for 72 yards and a score, while Trenton Orlando nabbed two catches for 29 yards with another touchdown.

Ja Soukup paced the McCool Mustangs defensively with 10 tackles, followed by nine from Ryland Garretson. Mapieu Kuochinin notched six tackles and a sack. Soukup and Plock each recovered a fumble, with Soukup returning his turnover six yards to the house for a scoop-and-score.

Three different players notched 80 rushing yards for Sutton, which racked up 403 yards and eight scores on 36 carries as a team.