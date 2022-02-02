Sutton girls handle Broncos 51-24 in SNC quarterfinals

Sutton – The Sutton Fillies outscored the Centennial Broncos in all four quarters of Tuesday night’s 51-24 win in the teams’ SNC quarterfinals matchup thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Eight different players scored for Sutton, including seven Fillies with at least four points.

Meanwhile, only two Broncos scored at least four points as Centennial made just seven shots from the floor compared to 19 field goals for Sutton. The Fillies also went 11 of 16 at the foul line, while the Broncos finished 8 of 13 on free throws.

Sophomore Cora Payne scored seven points – five of which came in the first quarter – to pace Centennial offensively, while freshman Catelynn Bargen added five. Ava Fischer and Halley Heidtbrink notched three points each, Karley Naber and Ella Wambold tallied two apiece and Savannah Horne and Averie Stuhr each scored one point to round out the Broncos’ scoring.

Xytlaly Bautista, Alivia Huxoll and Julia George racked up nine points apiece to lead Sutton, while Jaycee Haight added eight.

Team stats for both Centennial and Sutton were not available.