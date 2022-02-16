 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sutton ends Panther girls' hoops season
Sutton ends Panther girls' hoops season

SUTTON – The No. 1 seed and No. 9 rated C2 Sutton Fillies used an 11-2 second quarter scoring run to open a 27-14 lead over the Fillmore Central Panther girls.

Sutton continued to extend their lead in the second half and rolled to the 58-38 win over the Panthers in the C2-6 subdistrict. Fillmore Central ends the season with a record of 11-14.

Sutton (20-4) was led in scoring by Kate Griess with a game-high 24 points, while Julia George added 10.

Panther scoring was paced by junior Faith Engle with 15 and senior Lexi Theis with 11.

Theis, Abby Nichols, Fleur De rooij, Bella Lichti, Julia Odermatt and Kelsi Gaston played their final games for the Panther girls’ basketball program.

Fillmore Central (11-14) 12 2 12 12-38

Sutton (20-4) 16 11 15 16-58

Fillmore Central 55, Sandy Creek 42

Theis scored a game-high 20 points and Abby Nichols added 11 as the Fillmore Central Panthers advanced in the C2-6 first round with a 55-42 win over the Sandy Creek Cougars.

The two teams played less than a week ago with FC wining the regular season contest 66-38 in Geneva.

The Sandy Creek Cougars were led in scoring by Lexi Shuck with 10, while both Kennedi Tripe and Leah Hatch chipped in with eight points.

Sandy Creek 4 14 13 11-42

Fillmore Central 13 11 18 13-55

