Suttles, Northwest knock off Class B No. 5 York in conference semifinals

AURORA — The York Dukes girls basketball team was hoping to do something it hadn’t done since 2018 on Friday night — make the Central Conference tournament championship.
Shanae Suttles and the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, however, had other plans.
Behind a game-high 21 points from Suttles, a 5-foot-7 senior, Northwest upset the Class B No. 5-rated Dukes, 55-38, in a semifinal of the tournament played in Aurora.
It was Northwest’s first win over the Dukes in two tries — York picked up a 58-50 win in Grand Island on Jan. 9.
It was a different story on Friday, though, as the Vikings raced out to a 16-7 lead in the second quarter. The Vikings pushed their edge to 26-12 with around a minute left in the half, but York ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to 26-15 at the break. The Dukes got three free throws to fall — two from Mattie Pohl and one from Masa Scheierman — as well as a bucket in the paint from Scheierman, York’s 6-1 junior.
The Dukes made things interesting to start the second half, going on a 4-0 run that forced Northwest head coach Russ Moerer to call a timeout with his team’s lead trimmed to 26-19. That run came from Maddie Portwine and Mattie Pohl layups.
Head coach Matt Kern’s team eventually got within four points, 28-24, with 1:59 left in the third, but Northwest took control after that. The Vikings ended the third on a 5-0 run that included a quick-trigger 3 from Suttles and a layup from Kobye Costilla that gave the Vikings a 34-24 edge heading into the final eight minutes.
Northwest sealed the win in the fourth by outscoring York 21-14. The Vikings connected on 10 free throws in the fourth.
Northwest will play B No. 4 Crete on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Aurora for the conference championship. York will play Holdrege for third place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Northwest (7-10) 10 16 8 21 — 55
York (14-3) 7 8 9 14 — 38
Northwest scoring: Alexis Julesgard 5, Claire Caspersen 11, Shanae Suttles 21, Adriana Esquivel 7, Macey Bosard 2, Avyn Urbanski 4, Kobye Costilla 5.
York scoring: Masa Scheierman 10, Maddie Portwine 16, Mattie Pohl 8, Kiersten Portwine 1, Meaghan Rowe 3.