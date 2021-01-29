Suttles, Northwest knock off Class B No. 5 York in conference semifinals

AURORA — The York Dukes girls basketball team was hoping to do something it hadn’t done since 2018 on Friday night — make the Central Conference tournament championship.

Shanae Suttles and the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, however, had other plans.

Behind a game-high 21 points from Suttles, a 5-foot-7 senior, Northwest upset the Class B No. 5-rated Dukes, 55-38, in a semifinal of the tournament played in Aurora.

It was Northwest’s first win over the Dukes in two tries — York picked up a 58-50 win in Grand Island on Jan. 9.

It was a different story on Friday, though, as the Vikings raced out to a 16-7 lead in the second quarter. The Vikings pushed their edge to 26-12 with around a minute left in the half, but York ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to 26-15 at the break. The Dukes got three free throws to fall — two from Mattie Pohl and one from Masa Scheierman — as well as a bucket in the paint from Scheierman, York’s 6-1 junior.

The Dukes made things interesting to start the second half, going on a 4-0 run that forced Northwest head coach Russ Moerer to call a timeout with his team’s lead trimmed to 26-19. That run came from Maddie Portwine and Mattie Pohl layups.

