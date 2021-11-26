Suspect free throw shooting dooms York College men in hoops loss

With just under two minutes to play in the half, York’s Jordan Marble launched a shot from downtown and found nothing but net as Bethany’s lead shrunk to just two. However, the Swedes scored six of the final eight points down the stretch and carried a 34-28 lead into the locker room.

Erik Talton buried one from long range to cut York’s deficit to 37-33 with 18:02 left in the game, but the Swedes responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 11 with 16:20 to play.

The Panthers trailed 54-44 with 12:30 to play, but Marble swished a three to bring it back to single digits with 12:15 left. The basket sparked a York run, as Drake Moore added a bucket, Marble buried another shot from downtown and Moore converted one of two free throws over the next minute and a half.

Suddenly, York trailed by one with 10:40 to go. Back-to-back Bethany buckets snapped the run and extended the Swedes’ lead to 58-53, but Keyaun Hoskin answered with a basket of his own.

Clark drained a trey with 7:32 left to cut the deficit to 60-58, but the Panthers weren’t done. Kobe Bonner uncorked a shot from beyond the arc and found nothing but the bottom of the net to put York on top with 6:59 to play.