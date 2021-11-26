Suspect free throw shooting dooms York College men in hoops loss

YORK – After falling behind by as many as 13 points late in the first half, the York College Panthers rallied to cut the Bethany College lead to just six points heading into the locker room. The Panthers and Swedes battled back and forth throughout the second half, with the game’s outcome ultimately hinging at the free throw line.
The Swedes didn’t make a field goal over the game’s final 1:55, but they converted on seven of eight chances at the line down the stretch and finished 15-of-16 for the game. York, meanwhile, shot just 14-of-23 from the charity stripe, and the discrepancy proved to be the decisive factor as Bethany held on for an 84-79 win Tuesday night at the Freeman Center.
Neither team scored for nearly two minutes until Bethany drew first blood on a Dalton Smyres bucket. The offensive struggles continued for much of the game’s first 10 minutes, as Bethany led just 12-10 with 10:30 remaining until halftime.
A 4-0 Swedes run extended the lead to six, but Brent Clark buried a three for York to cut the deficit in half with 9:34 left in the half.
The Panthers didn’t score for the next four minutes as Bethany went on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 13. Clark drained another triple with 5:19 to go in the half to cut the deficit to 10 and give York some life. Luka Gelb scored four points in 22 seconds as the 7-0 run cut the Swedes’ lead to 26-20 with 4:08 left until halftime.
With just under two minutes to play in the half, York’s Jordan Marble launched a shot from downtown and found nothing but net as Bethany’s lead shrunk to just two. However, the Swedes scored six of the final eight points down the stretch and carried a 34-28 lead into the locker room.
Erik Talton buried one from long range to cut York’s deficit to 37-33 with 18:02 left in the game, but the Swedes responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 11 with 16:20 to play.
The Panthers trailed 54-44 with 12:30 to play, but Marble swished a three to bring it back to single digits with 12:15 left. The basket sparked a York run, as Drake Moore added a bucket, Marble buried another shot from downtown and Moore converted one of two free throws over the next minute and a half.
Suddenly, York trailed by one with 10:40 to go. Back-to-back Bethany buckets snapped the run and extended the Swedes’ lead to 58-53, but Keyaun Hoskin answered with a basket of his own.
Clark drained a trey with 7:32 left to cut the deficit to 60-58, but the Panthers weren’t done. Kobe Bonner uncorked a shot from beyond the arc and found nothing but the bottom of the net to put York on top with 6:59 to play.
Trailing for the first time all game, Bethany called a timeout after the Bonner triple and quickly regained the lead out of the break. Talton nailed a pair of free throws and then knocked down another three to put the Panthers up by four, but Smyres immediately responded with a trey of his own to make it a 66-65 ballgame with 5:23 to play.
After York took a 68-67 lead on a pair of Clark free throws, Smyres buried back-to-back threes to put the Swedes up by five and prompt a Panthers timeout with 3:21 left.
Hoskin drained one from beyond the arc out of the break to cut it to 73-71, but the Panthers couldn’t make a sustained run down the stretch as Bethany always found an answer. Another Hoskin basket cut the Swedes’ lead to 80-79 with 21 seconds remaining, but Bethany scored the game’s final four points at the free throw line to ice the win.
The Swedes shot 52.5 percent from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Solomon Clayton notched a double-double for Bethany, finishing with a game-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to pair with 12 rebounds, while Dylan Smith added another 20 points.
Three Panthers scored in double figures, led by Hoskin’s 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He added three steals, three rebounds and two assists to go with his scoring outburst.
Talton shot just 3-of-12 from the floor but made seven of eight free throws and finished with 15 points. Clark made five of nine shot attempts – including a 3-of-4 performance from beyond the arc – to finish with 15 points, four boards, a steal and an assist.
Marble logged just 11 minutes but provided a spark off the bench, scoring nine points while connecting on three of four attempts from downtown. Gelb added eight points off the bench on 4-of-7 shooting, while Moore finished with seven points.