Supporting cast leads York past Skutt Catholic

York’s 13-point lead began to shrink in the third quarter as the SkyHawks, who were 2 of 19 from the field in the first half, started to find the range.

Skutt outscored the Dukes 13-5 in the third quarter when SkyHawk Victoria Van Dyke netted four of her six points. York went just 2 of 6 from the field. The SkyHawk defense forced six third-quarter York turnovers.

The SkyHawks trailed 29-27 when York fouled Skutt leading scorer Cecilia Behrens, but after the first free throw went in she missed the second after Kern used a time-out to make her think about it. Behrens finished with four points while Skutt freshman Peyton McCabe accounted for 10.

York’s Mattie Pohl was fouled and her first free throw with under 15 seconds to play was off the rim, but 6-foot, 1-inch junior Masa Scheierman grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Maddie Portwine who was fouled. She hit both free throws to make it 31-28.

Skutt pushed the ball across half court, but York’s defense stuffed the Skyhawks who fired an off-balance three at the buzzer that was way off.

Kern said the team kept their heads in the game when Skutt made its run.