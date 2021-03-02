 Skip to main content
Supporting cast leads York past Skutt Catholic
CLASS B GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL

Supporting cast leads York past Skutt Catholic

Dukes hold SkyHawks scoreless in second quarter

Destiny Shepherd, York junior

York junior guard Destiny Shepherd (11) splits the Omaha Skutt defense of Cecilia Behrens (34) ansd Alexa Rose (40) on her drive to the basket during first half Class B State Tournament action at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shepherd led the Dukes with eight points as they topped Skutt 31-28.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

LINCOLN - At the state tournament, to win games unexpected players must step up and make big shots.

In the first half, York got baskets from Rylyn Cast, Kiersten Portwine and Meghan Rowe that helped the Dukes build a big halftime lead. Then they held on in the fourth quarter to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against Norris with the 31-28 win Tuesday over Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

York head coach Matt Kern said after the game those points allowed the Dukes to get out to a quick start. York’s defense also got a shout-out from the Duke coach, now in his 15th season.

Matt Kern fires up student section

York head coach Matt Kern fires up the York student section prior to the start of York’s first round game against Omaha Skutt at Pinnacle Bank Arena

“As we have done all year we really leaned on our defense especially in that first half. To hold them to six points, a great team like Skutt, was amazing,” said Kern, whose squad improved to 21-3 with the win. “We have to maintain that defensive pressure the entire tournament.”

“They really tried to take away Maddie Portwine, obviously, and the biggest thing there was we hit some big shots early just to get some momentum,” Kern Added. “The players that made those shots didn’t hesitate to take those shots and that was huge.”

Kiersten Portwine, York freshman

Duke’s freshman Kiersten Portwine (10) drives to the basket during second quarter action at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday in Lincoln. Portwine hit two of the Dukes six three-pointers in the 31-28 win over Omaha Skutt.

York led 13-6 through the first eight minutes and only a pair of 3-point goals from Destiny Shepherd, who led the York scoring with 11, and freshman Kiersten Portwine accounted for all Duke scoring in the second quarter. Kiersten Portwine finished with six, while Mattie Pohl and Maddie Portwine had five each.

York’s 13-point lead began to shrink in the third quarter as the SkyHawks, who were 2 of 19 from the field in the first half, started to find the range.

Skutt outscored the Dukes 13-5 in the third quarter when SkyHawk Victoria Van Dyke netted four of her six points. York went just 2 of 6 from the field. The SkyHawk defense forced six third-quarter York turnovers.

The SkyHawks trailed 29-27 when York fouled Skutt leading scorer Cecilia Behrens, but after the first free throw went in she missed the second after Kern used a time-out to make her think about it. Behrens finished with four points while Skutt freshman Peyton McCabe accounted for 10.

Masa Scheierman, York junior

Junior center Masa Scheierman (3) battles Omaha Skutt’s Victoria Van Dyke (24) for the rebound following a missed free throw late in the game. Scheierman’s rebound gave the Dukes Maddie Portwine two free throws that upped the Dukes lead to 31-28 with under 10 seconds to play in the game.

York’s Mattie Pohl was fouled and her first free throw with under 15 seconds to play was off the rim, but 6-foot, 1-inch junior Masa Scheierman grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Maddie Portwine who was fouled. She hit both free throws to make it 31-28.

Skutt pushed the ball across half court, but York’s defense stuffed the Skyhawks who fired an off-balance three at the buzzer that was way off.

Kern said the team kept their heads in the game when Skutt made its run.

“I thought the girls kept their composure and stayed level headed and we talked a lot about that in the huddle,” said Kern. “You hate to talk about getting that squeeze, but it’s tough to win these games here and a team like Skutt is not going to just lay down for you.”

York finished up 11 of 33 from the field and 6 of 17 on 3-pointers. They were 3 of 5 at the free throw line.

Skutt was 11 of 36 and that included just 2 of 10 3-pointers. The SkyHawks were 4 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Both teams finished with 24 rebounds. York had 12 turnovers to Skutt’s seven.

On to the Friday semifinal opposite the top-seeded Titans. In a previous game Norris coming away with a 49-34 win in York.

“We saw Norris earlier in the year and that is just a great basketball team because of "their size and they are tough to defend,” Kern stated. “Having that one game under our belt and two days to prepare is a little bit different format and that is nice.”

“This team hasn’t been here before and to get here and win a game right away was big emotionally and it was huge for our confidence,” Kern commented. “The excitement and all the hard work you put in all season long, you just want to release that here in Lincoln, but continue to play for a championship.”

York (20-3) 13 6 5 7-31

Omaha Scott Catholic (19-4) 6 0 13 9-28

YORK (31)-Shepherd 8, Pohl 5, M. Portwine 5, Scheierman 2, Rowe 3, Cast 2, K. Portwine 6. Totals-11-33 (6-17) 3-5-31

SKUTT (28)-McCabe 10, Behrens 4, Burt 4, Van Dyke 6, Gordon 2, Rose 2. Totals-11-36 (2-10) 4-8-28

