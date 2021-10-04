Superior win drops Fillmore Central to 1-5 in football

SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers dropped their fourth straight game Friday night, falling 27-7 at the Superior Wildcats. Both teams carried the ball 41 times, but Superior racked up 184 rushing yards on the ground while Fillmore Central managed just 36 as the Wildcats outgained the Panthers in total offense 251-180.

Fillmore Central also lost the turnover battle 7-2. Sophomore quarterback Treven Stassines completed 15 of 30 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, but he also tossed five interceptions.

Junior Keegan Theobald finished as the Panthers’ leading rusher, racking up 59 yards on 14 touches. Sophomore Luke Kimbrough added eight carries for 30 yards and also led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 64 yards and a score.

Senior Dane Miller led the Superior rushing attack, notching 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 17 carries.

Fillmore Central drops to 1-5 with the loss. The Panthers hit the road again next week to take on 1-5 Wood River/Shelton.