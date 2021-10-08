Superior taken down Heartland in volleyball

SUPERIOR – The Heartland Huskies hit the road to take on Superior in volleyball action Thursday night, where the Wildcats pulled out a sweep 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 as the Huskies dropped to 7-16 on the season.

Seniors Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen both hammered a team-high three kills for Heartland, while senior Cynthia Cerveny and junior Riley Goertzen each added two winners. At the service line, Cerveny crushed half of the Huskies’ four aces.

At the net, freshman Jaelyn Brown made her presence felt with four blocks. Cerveny and sophomore Hayden Mierau both added one stuff as the Huskies finished with six for the match.

Ashley Brown recorded a team-high nine digs, followed by six apiece from Mierau and junior Felicity Johnson. Mierau also tallied 10 of 11 Heartland assists.