Superior handles Heartland girls in hoops

HENDERSON – The Superior Wildcat girls’ basketball team opened an 11-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they raced to a 56-17 win over the Heartland Huskies in Southern Nebraska Conference action on Tuesday night.

Superior, 11-2, led 35-8 at the break and continued to pile on to their lead in the second half as they outscored the hosts 21-9.

Heartland drops to 2-10 on the year and will be at Fillmore Central on Thursday night.

Heartland was led in scoring by senior Celesta Teijema and Cynthia Cerveny with five points each. Teijema had the only Huskie 3-pointer in the game. Picking up three points each were juniors Riley Goertzen and Maddie Maltsberger.

Heartland struggled at the free throw line hitting just 6 of 19 in the loss.

There were no team or individual stats available for the Superior Wildcats.

Superior (11-2) 17 18 12 9-56

Heartland (2-10) 6 2 4 5-17