 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Superior handles Heartland girls in hoops
0 Comments

Superior handles Heartland girls in hoops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSON – The Superior Wildcat girls’ basketball team opened an 11-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they raced to a 56-17 win over the Heartland Huskies in Southern Nebraska Conference action on Tuesday night.

Superior, 11-2, led 35-8 at the break and continued to pile on to their lead in the second half as they outscored the hosts 21-9.

Heartland drops to 2-10 on the year and will be at Fillmore Central on Thursday night.

Heartland was led in scoring by senior Celesta Teijema and Cynthia Cerveny with five points each. Teijema had the only Huskie 3-pointer in the game. Picking up three points each were juniors Riley Goertzen and Maddie Maltsberger.

Heartland struggled at the free throw line hitting just 6 of 19 in the loss.

There were no team or individual stats available for the Superior Wildcats.

Superior (11-2) 17 18 12 9-56

Heartland (2-10) 6 2 4 5-17

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37
Sports

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37

  • Updated

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Thursday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs generated a lot of extra looks at the basket for themselves by doing the lit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News