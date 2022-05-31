Summer softball baseball tourneys and more this week

YORK – Both the York Ballpark Complex and Levitt Stadium will be buzzing this weekend when they host the York Summer Softball Classic and the York Cornerstone Kings Junior Tournament.

The baseball tournament actually gets underway on Thursday with two games and two more games on Friday. They will play games at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Levitt Stadium.

The junior teams featured in the tournament include the York Cornerstone Kings, SOS (Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg), UBC (Utica-Beaver Crossing), Seward, Aurora, Lincoln Lutheran, Hebron and Lincoln Hotel.

On Saturday morning a total of 42 softball teams across eight divisions will begin pool play at 8 a.m.

Local teams playing in the tournament include;

18-U Gresham Blackbirds

16-U York Fusion

14-U Gresham Blackbirds

12-U York Fusion/Gray, Gresham Blackbirds, York Fusion/Wegrzyn

10-U Gresham Blackbirds

8-U York Fusion/Crawford

Following pool play on Saturday, the teams will be back Sunday for tournament play until a champion is crowned in each division.

On top of the softball and baseball tournaments, the Southeast Nebraska all-star basketball and volleyball games will be played in Beatrice on Friday and Saturday and will include several area players. Also, the Goldenrod vs. Crossroads conferences volleyball all-star game is at Cross County High School on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

If that is not enough, the 2022 Shrine Bowl football game will be played Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus with a 6 p.m. kickoff. At GICC High School the Dinsdale Auto/STRIV girls and boys basketball all-star games will be played with the girls tipping off at 5 p.m.