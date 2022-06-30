Summer hoops are vital for young, inexperienced York girls

Dukes must replace four of five starters from last year’s state team

YORK – The York Dukes were the final area team standing last winter, as a seasoned, experience squad advanced all the way to the state tournament in Lincoln. The winds of change have begun to swirl around the program, however, as the Dukes will have to replace four of five starters from a year ago.

To that end, the summer ball season provides a key opportunity for York and head coach Matt Kern to work some underclassmen into the fold and begin figuring out a way to replace the lost production from the departed starters.

“It’s been a really good summer. I’m very pleased where we’re at,” Kern said. “We’ve got a lot of new players we’re introducing to the varsity look, and they play well together. We’ve had a good vibe and we’re playing real fast, so I like the tempo. Everything’s going on, and we’re working on improving every day.”

Gone are the veteran trio of Destiny Shepherd, Masa Scheierman and Mattie Pohl, who were staples in the rotation for four years and finished second, third and fourth on the team in scoring, respectively. Also departed is last year’s top scorer Anna Briggs, who transferred back home to Kansas for her senior year.

Combined, the quartet accounted for 80% of York’s scoring last season as well as 63.9% of the Dukes’ total rebounds and 56.7% of their assists.

Defensively, Shepherd and Pohl combined for 84 steals last season and the quartet recorded 56.6% of their 219 steals for the year. They’ll also miss having a dynamic 1-2 punch down low, where Briggs blocked 80 shots and Scheierman added 51 rejections. Together, the duo combined for 131 of York’s 156 blocked shots.

Even with all the lost production, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Kern. Aside from the four departed starters, nearly everybody else returns. It’s just a matter of working out which players are prepared and ready to take on an added workload.

“We’ve got great girls coming back. We have some great seniors, and I’m really excited for them to step into the role of that leadership,” Kern said. “I know they can do it, and then obviously we have some good kids underneath them. When you’ve got the depth of a good program, these girls have put a lot of work in so they’ll be well-prepared to step into the varsity roles and play at a high level come the winter.”

Despite the loss of the senior trio and Briggs, York still returns a solid amount of veteran leadership as incoming seniors Josie Loosvelt, Rylyn Cast, Lauryn Haggadone, Mia Burke and Addison Cotton all saw some important minutes coming off the bench and will provide a healthy dose of veteran leadership.

Also back is incoming junior Kiersten Portwine, who averaged six points a night and shot 37% from beyond the arc last winter and is the Dukes’ lone returning starter.

Portwine and fellow junior Kynli Combs, along with the senior class, figure to provide strong leadership for a large group of underclassmen.

“We have a very full sophomore class that I feel really good about,” Kern said. “Those guys, they’ve mixed in real well with the upperclassmen and shown us they’re going to be ready to contribute on a varsity floor.”

Among the sophomores who could take a step forward this season are Chloe Koch, Lainey Portwine, Reese Hirschfeld and Lauryn Mattox.

York has tended to lean on strong defensive play in the past, and that figures to be even more important this year, particularly early on as Kern and the Dukes work to figure out the optimal starting lineup and learn where the team’s most reliable scoring options come from.

While the inexperience may affect York on the offensive end at the start of the year, Kern said he didn’t think there would need to be much of an adjustment period on defense.

“What we do, we teach them at an early age,” he said. “We’ll have to change some things up just a little bit with who we have coming back, but for the most part these girls we have returning play extremely fast and extremely hard. That will set the standard for what we need from our defensive side.”

Kern said the Dukes usually use the summer as a time to develop fundamental skills like footwork, passing and shooting. They’ve also played more than 20 games over the summer, which is useful in helping everybody get used to playing with each other more.

York will continue to work on its shooting, Kern said, but the Dukes could play faster this winter than in previous seasons thanks to the speed and athleticism available on the roster.

“We’re going to take some shots all summer because that’s the huge thing,” he said. “No matter who you have on the court, if the shots are falling from outside you can beat anybody. We’re going to make that a point of emphasis again, but it’s an athletic team and one of the faster teams we’ve had. It looks like it’s going to be a team that can get up and down the floor, so it’s going to be fun to watch.”