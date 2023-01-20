Suffocating defensive effort guides York girls past Fairbury

YORK – Unlike much of the past month, the York girls got off to a slow start offensively Friday night against Fairbury. The Dukes, a team that tends to live or die by the 3-pointer, fired blanks on each of their first five chances from beyond the arc and shot just 24.3% from the floor (9 of 37) in the first half.

However, the hometown team still led by a sizable 19-point margin at the break thanks to a salty defensive effort. York held Fairbury to one made field goal on 14 chances in the first half to overcome the slow start and lead 29-10 at the intermission.

“I really liked how the girls had to battle through the first quarter. Fairbury was competing, and they have a lot of pride in their program,” head coach Matt Kern said. “I think it was good to have a game like that where we had to fight through adversity, but that was a good basketball game for us. A lot of girls contributed.”

An 18-4 run in the second quarter loomed large, as did the Dukes’ 17-0 spurt in the third quarter to break the game wide open. York held serve down the stretch and cruised to a 53-15 win in the friendly confines of the Duke Dome.

“We started out kind of slow and were kind of worried because our shots weren’t falling, but at halftime we regrouped, went out and did our own thing,” senior Mia Burke said after the game. “That’s when we’re at our best is when we play our own game and don’t worry about the shots or the scoring.”

The Dukes heated up offensively in the second half as they buried 11 of 20 shots from the floor over the final 16 minutes, but the real story was the defense. Fairbury shot just 3 of 28 from the floor for the game and did not make a field goal in either of the middle two quarters.

Beyond that, York crashed the glass all night long to the tune of a 37-20 edge on the glass. The hosts’ pressure also forced 25 Fairbury turnovers while York gave the ball away just 10 times itself.

York finished 20 of 57 (35.1%) from the floor for the game and 6 of 20 from beyond the arc. The Dukes also connected on 7 of 10 chances from the charity stripe.

Burke led all scorers with 12 points and buried a pair of shots from downtown for the Dukes, while senior teammate Lauryn Haggadone also cracked double figures with 10 points. Behind them, Lainey Portwine added nine points – eight of which came in the second half – and sister Kiersten Portwine finished with eight as four Dukes recorded between eight and 12 points.

“That’s one of the things that makes this team great is every night it’s someone different. Every night the girls compete to see who can be the leading scorer each night, and the girls don’t mind who it is,” Kern said. “They want to help each other, and that’s what makes this team great. There’s a lot of girls wanting to get assists, and it’s hard to defend.”

Cynley Wilkinson canned a pair of treys and added six points, while Rylyn Cast tallied four. Lauryn Mattox and Josie Loosvelt capped the offensive outburst with two points apiece.

The win moved York to 12-1 on the year, while Fairbury dropped to 2-12. The Dukes will have a chance to complete a three-game sweep this week with a road trip to North Platte on Saturday.

On Friday night, the York offense eventually heated up and did enough to get the win behind a 35-4 run in the second and third quarters, but they didn’t need a ton of offense thanks to such a dominating defensive effort.

“Honestly, every game the one thing that’s consistent is our defense and how we shut every team down,” Burke said. “We talk about how no team should want to play our defense because we have each other’s back and can trust each other on defense. We know we’re going to be in the right spot at the right time, so that’s a good thing to rely on when our shots aren’t always falling is to have a really solid defense.”