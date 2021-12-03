Suffocating ‘D’, late free throws key Heartland girls in win over Wilber-Clatonia

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions during the middle of the fourth quarter of the season opener against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night, allowing the Wolverines to claim a 29-28 lead with under two minutes to play.
However, the Huskies never wavered and a Wilber-Clatonia foul sent senior Celesta Teijema to the free-throw line with 1:44 to play. The forward calmly sank both foul shots to put the Huskies back in front, and stifling defense along with four late free throws from junior forward Riley Goertzen iced a 34-29 win as Heartland improved to 1-0 on the year.
After the game’s first eight minutes, Heartland held an 8-4 lead behind a dominant defensive effort, five points from junior guard Ava Tessman and a Felicity Johnson 3-pointer.
The Wolverines chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter but still trailed 16-14 heading into the locker room. Johnson scored four points to pace the Huskies in the period, while Teijema and junior Lilly Carr both buried buckets of their own.
Teijema took over in the third quarter, scoring seven points in the frame as Heartland increased its lead to 27-24. Johnson added four more points to cap the Huskies’ scoring efforts in the period.
Both offenses struggled in the fourth quarter, with Heartland maintaining a 28-27 lead as the seconds ticked away. The Wolverines regained the lead after the Huskies turned it over on three consecutive possessions, but the fifth foul on Wilber-Clatonia’s Jera Schuerman ended her night with eight points and sent Teijema to the free-throw line with 1:44 to play. The forward calmly stepped to the charity stripe and buried both free throws to put the Huskies back in front 30-29.
Wilber-Clatonia missed a pair of free throws on its next possession and Cynthia Cerveny pulled down a massive rebound for Heartland, but the Huskies couldn’t capitalize and gave the Wolverines another chance.
However, Heartland amped up the defensive pressure and forced a turnover on the next possession, as the Wolverines fouled Goertzen and sent her to the line with 50 seconds remaining.
The junior, who didn’t make a shot from the floor in the game, stepped to the charity stripe and buried two critical free throws to extend the lead to 32-29.
Wilber-Clatonia missed its ensuing 3-pointer, and Goertzen iced the game with a pair of free throws on the other end as the Huskies held on for a 34-29 win.
Johnson scored 12 points to pace the Heartland offense, while Teijema also broke double figures and finished with 11 points. Tessman added five points – all in the first quarter – while Goertzen scored all four of her points on free throws in the final minute.
Carr notched two points to round out the Heartland scoring effort.
Schuerman led the Wolverines with eight points, while Amy Kozak added five as Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 1-1.