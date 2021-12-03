Suffocating ‘D’, late free throws key Heartland girls in win over Wilber-Clatonia

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions during the middle of the fourth quarter of the season opener against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night, allowing the Wolverines to claim a 29-28 lead with under two minutes to play.

However, the Huskies never wavered and a Wilber-Clatonia foul sent senior Celesta Teijema to the free-throw line with 1:44 to play. The forward calmly sank both foul shots to put the Huskies back in front, and stifling defense along with four late free throws from junior forward Riley Goertzen iced a 34-29 win as Heartland improved to 1-0 on the year.

After the game’s first eight minutes, Heartland held an 8-4 lead behind a dominant defensive effort, five points from junior guard Ava Tessman and a Felicity Johnson 3-pointer.

The Wolverines chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter but still trailed 16-14 heading into the locker room. Johnson scored four points to pace the Huskies in the period, while Teijema and junior Lilly Carr both buried buckets of their own.

Teijema took over in the third quarter, scoring seven points in the frame as Heartland increased its lead to 27-24. Johnson added four more points to cap the Huskies’ scoring efforts in the period.