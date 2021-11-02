Submission Challenge brings 70 athletes to York

YORK – Most of the time submission challenge events are held in bigger cities.
But York had all the amenities of a bigger city and on October 9 the first Submission Challenge took place at York City Auditorium.
Brandon and Bridget Deschner, owners of Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts in York, were a big reason the event was held in York.
“Most of the time these types of events are held in bigger cities, but York had all the amenities of a bigger city with lodging and places to eat,” said Bridget Deschner, winner of the No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/156-170 lb. /Female division. “We were really pleased at the turnout and the facilities that were provided met all of our needs.”
Approximately 70 competitors were on hand to introduce the new sport to York. About 100 spectators looked on as some 25 division winners were decided.
So exactly what is a submission challenge and how can a match be won?
• Win via submission within regulation time.
• Win in overtime: victory by submission, fastest submission time, or fastest escape time.
• Win by opponent disqualification.
• Win by opponent forfeiture.
Submission is based upon physical tapping, a verbal tap, or yelling during a submission attempt. If an opponent must have the match stopped for any injury related incident or any other reason beyond control that does not warrant any disqualifications, the opponent will have five minutes to return to the match or they will have to forfeit the match. (Submission challenge.com)
Match Time Limits
• Adult regulation time: Standard 10 minute match.
• Teen regulation time: eight minute matches at all skill levels.
• Youth regulation time: four minute matches at all skill levels.
• Overtime: there is a two minute time limit in overtime rounds. A 30 second and 10 second warning will be issued.
The York Academy took first place out of approximately 11 other dojos or academies that took part in the event.
The word dojo is a hall or place for immersive learning or meditation. This is traditionally in the field of martial arts, but has been seen increasingly in other fields, such as meditation and software development. The term literally means "place of the way" in Japanese. (Wikipedia)
Also in scoring, ‘no-gi (ghee)’ and ‘gi’ refers to clothing. In karate, explained an instructor at the Lincoln Karate Clinic, gi simply means uniform. In no-gi grappling contestants wear a sash cord, shorts, and usually spanks under shorts. In gi matches they wear a traditional gi that can be used to advantage while rolling.
“We definitely had some of the bigger academies here in York, Deschner said. “We were very pleased with the turnout and happy with the way the event went in York. I’m sure that York will definitely be considered again to host an event.”
Submission Challenge Results- York
1. Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts- 75 points/22 wins/15 losses-7 golds.
2. 10th Planet-Auburn – 67 points/21 wins/17 losses
3. Lincoln Brazilian Jiu Jitsu- 44 points/11 wins/12 losses
4. 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu-34 points/5 wins/11 losses
5. Rodrigo Vaghi Headquarters-18 points/5 wins/0 losses
5T. Woodbine Martial Arts – 18 points/4 wins/0 losses
7. 10th Planet Omaha-9 points/2 wins/2 losses
8. Agoge Brazilian Jiu Jitsu- 7 points/3 wins/6 losses
9. Top Tier MMA- 4 points/4 wins/6 losses
10. Premier Combat Center- 3 points/2 wins/1 loss
10T. 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu- 3 points/1 win/1 loss.
Gi 7-8 years old/White Belt/70-79 lb./Male
1. Brooks Dittmer/ Lincoln Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
2. Alex Peralta/ United States
3. Ander Divis/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Gi/9-10 years old/White Belt/90-99 lb./Female
1. Kayden Keeler/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
2. Ivy Medina/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Gi/18+ years/White Belt/136-145 lb./Male
1. Aidan Jackson/United States
2. Jacob Klein/ Agoge Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Gi/18+years/White Belt/186-195 lb./Male
1. John Ferguson/United States/Woodbine Martial Arts
2. Devon Rogers/Agoge Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
3. Hunter Cobb/ Agoge Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
No-gi/White Belt Novice (First time competitors with less than 6 months combined grappling experience) 18+ years/100-115 lb.-Female
1. Emily Milliken/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Alyssa Holomek/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
No-gi/White Belt/ 4-6 years old/49 lb. and under/Male
1. Garrett Gossman/United States/10th Planet-Auburn
2. McCoy Willis/10th Planet Auburn
3. Izzy-Rose Stewart/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/White Belt/7-8 years old/50-59 lb./Female
1. Lettie Deschner/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Hoyt Snodgrass/United States/10th Planet Auburn
3. Johnie Batt/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
No-gi/White Belt/9-10 years old/80-89 lb./Female
1. Haevyn Alexander/10th Planet Auburn
2. Alex Peralta/United States
3. Tanner Maddox/United States/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/White Belt/18+ years/156-170 lb./Male
1. Devin Zayas/10th Planet Omaha
2. Andrew Venezie/United States
3. Cameron Turner/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
No-gi/White Belt/18+ years/171-185 lb./Male
1. M,A, Yah II United States/Rodrigo Vaghi Headquarters
2. Jarrett Nelson/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/White Belt/18+ years/ 236 and up/Male
1. Michael Cox/United States/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
2. Nick Crosnoe/United States/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
No-gi/White Belt/30-35 years old (Masters 1)-171-185 lb./Male
1. John Ferguson/United States/Woodbine Martial Arts
2. David Singleton/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
3. Travis Baker/Top Tier MMA
N0-gi/Grey Belt/11-12 years old/90-99 lb./Female
1. Ashlyn Alexander/United States/10th Planet Auburn
2. Shawnna Richey/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/Grey Belt/11-12 years old/100-115 lb./Male
1. Kenley Alexander/United States/10th Planet Auburn
2. Malia Stewart/United States/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
No-gi/Grey Belt/11-12 years old/126-135 lb./Male
1. Dominick Tandy/United States/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Taytum Maddox/United States/10th Planet Auburn
3. Angus Baldwin/United States/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/Yellow Belt/13-15 years old/116-125 lb./Male
1. Jaxson Doolin/United States/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
2. Tegan Alexander/United States/10th Planet Auburn
3. Aiden Owings/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/100-115 lb./Female
1. Elizabeth Tandy/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Malia Stewart/United States/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/146-155 lb./Male
1. Jakob Richey/United States/10th Planet Auburn
2. Jesse Wildner/United States /10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/156-170 lb./Male
1. John Dolezal/United States/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha
2. Ty Mills/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
3. Joshua Bauer/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/156-170 lb./Female
1. Bridget Deschner/ Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Kara Love/United States/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
3. Mya Bartman/10th Planet Auburn
No-gi/Blue Belt/18+ years/236 and up/Male
1. Jack Murphy/United States/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. Michael Cox/United States/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
No-gi Absolute/Male/White Belt
1. M.A. Yah II/United States/Rodrigo Vaghi Headquarters
2. Diego Serrano/United States/Premier Combat Center
3. Michael Cox/United States/Lincoln Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
No-gi Absolute/Male/Blue Belt
1. Jack Murphy/United States/Warriors Path Integrated Martial Arts
2. John Dolezal/United States/10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Omaha