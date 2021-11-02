Submission Challenge brings 70 athletes to York

Submission is based upon physical tapping, a verbal tap, or yelling during a submission attempt. If an opponent must have the match stopped for any injury related incident or any other reason beyond control that does not warrant any disqualifications, the opponent will have five minutes to return to the match or they will have to forfeit the match. (Submission challenge.com)

Match Time Limits

• Adult regulation time: Standard 10 minute match.

• Teen regulation time: eight minute matches at all skill levels.

• Youth regulation time: four minute matches at all skill levels.

• Overtime: there is a two minute time limit in overtime rounds. A 30 second and 10 second warning will be issued.

The York Academy took first place out of approximately 11 other dojos or academies that took part in the event.

The word dojo is a hall or place for immersive learning or meditation. This is traditionally in the field of martial arts, but has been seen increasingly in other fields, such as meditation and software development. The term literally means "place of the way" in Japanese. (Wikipedia)