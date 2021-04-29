 Skip to main content
Subdistrict future is set for York soccer girls, boys
AURORA - The Class B girls and boys B-7 Subdistrict schedules have been released.

The York girls (1-12) will open their post-season slate on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. in Aurora at Streeter Park against the Kearney Catholic Stars. Kearney Catholic (5-8) traveled to York back on March 18 and defeated the Dukes 5-0.

On the boys side, York (7-8) comes in as the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 2 seed Kearney Catholic Stars (9-3) Monday at Northwest at 6 p.m. The Stars were a 1-0 winner over York in both schools’ season openers in March.

Girls at Aurora- (Streeter Park)

Saturday, May 1

11 a.m. (5) York vs. (4) Kearney Catholic

Monday, May 3

4:30 p.m. (1) Aurora vs York/Kearney Catholic winner

6 p.m. (3) Hastings vs. (2) Northwest

Tuesday, May 3

Finals at 5 p.m.

Boys at Northwest High School

Saturday, May 1

10 a.m. - (5) Hastings vs. (4) Aurora

Monday, May 3

4 p.m. (1) Northwest vs. Hastings/Aurora winner

6 p.m. (3 York vs. (2) Kearney Catholic

Tuesday, May 4

Finals at 5 p.m.

