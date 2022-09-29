Sub-district softball pairings released

YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (13-12) will host the C-6 sub-district in Geneva. The top-seeded Panthers open postseason play at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon against Highway 91. Centennial (5-18) is also competing in the C-6 field. The Broncos earned the No. 2 seed and will take on Pierce at 4, with the championship game to follow at 6.

Polk County (21-9) will hit the road to tackle the C-7 field in Central City. The host Bison will face Boone Central at 2 p.m., followed by the No. 2 seed Slammers squaring off against Twin River at 4. The winners of both matchups will meet in the sub-district championship game at 6. Polk County currently sits ninth in wild card standings in Class C.