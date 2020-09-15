Stuhr’s 80 leads Dukes to third place at Hastings Invite

“Another tough day of competition and the course conditions were difficult with the winds picking up in the afternoon. I was really pleased with our team today as they did a nice job of playing consistent golf. Riley Stuhr carded a 38 on the front nine which included three birdies on her way to a career best round of 80,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “Abby York was in the zone today and shot her best score in over a year landing in the top six with an 89! Rylie Krause put together her third good round in the last four meets breaking 100 for the first time in her career.”

The Dukes will dual with the Seward Bluejays at the Seward Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21 and will travel to Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln for the Pius X Invite on the 24th.

“This crew is getting better and I hope they realize their potential after standing up to teams like North Platte, Scottsbluff, Gering, and Kearney High School,” commented Miller. “We still have some work to do and if they go "all in" over the next couple days of practice we can really start to see some good results.”.

York at GICC Triangular

On Monday the York girls traveled to Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island for the Grand Island Central Catholic Quad.