Stuhr posts 39 to lead Dukes golf to Quad win

YORK-A career best front nine of 39 by senior Riley Stuhr jump started the Dukes into the win column at the York Quad on Monday afternoon at the York Country Club.

Stuhr, who finished No. 8 in the Class B state championship field at Columbus last October, racked up seven pars and two bogeys in shooting the score.

“Riley Stuhr fired a 2-over 39 which is a career best on the front nine! With seven pars and two bogeys, it was a fairly clean scorecard and her consistency was the key,” commented York head coach Josh Miller after the round. “Abby York chipped in on No. 4 for a birdie which kick started her round of 44. Kirsten (Fike), Rylie Krause), and Regin (Dunham) all had chances to shoot a couple shots lower but they did a nice job grinding it out and posting a reliable score. “

The Dukes fired a team score of 186. No other team scores were available or any other individual scores. Scheduled to compete along with the Dukes on Monday was Norris, Tri-County and Waverly.

Miller said the front nine is a tough piece of real estate and the girls did a good job of getting around the course and posting solid scores.