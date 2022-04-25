Stuckey's wins in 1600, 3200 lead Duke girls at the Yowell Classic

YORK – The girls' portion of the Yowell Classic on Saturday featured a strong field of teams who could all be in the mix the third week of May at the Nebraska Class B State Track and Field meet.

Defending state champion York could not match the depth of Norris, Beatrice, Waverly and Seward and finished the day with 49 points and a fifth place finish of the seven teams that competed.

Class B State runner-up Elkhorn North was scheduled to compete as well but a rescheduled meet from earlier in the year kept the Wolves closer to home.

Norris racked up 127 points, Beatrice was second with 108, Seward finished with 92 and Waverly 79.

A bright spot came for the Dukes in the distance races, which has been York’s bread-n-butter over the past several years.

Sophomore Kassidy Stuckey won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races with a season best time of 5:21.59 in the mile. Her best coming in had been 5:23.22.

In the 3200 she was clocked at 11:51.11 and teammate senior Brynn Hirschfeld was second with her time of 11:53.52.

York scored 29 of their 49 points in those two races as Emory Conrad placed sixth in the 3200.

Lauren Hills was sixth in the 100, Cailey Faust crossed the finish line in fifth place in the 800 and Melanie Driewer took sixth in the pole vault. In the shot put, Jami Hoblyn threw 34-1 ½, good for fourth.

York’s 4x100 relay was fourth and the 4x400 fifth to round out York’s points.

Other double winners were Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer in both the 200 and the long jump. Waverly won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Relay members listed below.

York is back in action Friday when they compete at the Holdrege Invite which gets underway at 1 p.m.

Team scores-1.Norris 127, 2.Beatrice 108, 3.Seward 92, 4. Waverly 79, 5.York 49, 5.Fairbury 46, 7.Crete 25

Event winners, York girls who placed and meet records

100-1.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 12.22, 2.Taylor Bredthauer, NOR 12.35, 3.Avery Barnard, BEA 12.39- Old record was 12.40 by Gemma Pretzer, Beatrice in 2010

200-1.Taylor Bredthauer, NOR 25.43, 2.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 25.62, 3.Avery Barnard, BEA 25.71, 6.Lauren Hills, YRK 27.64- Old record was 25.80 by Gemma Pretzer of Beatrice in 2010

400-1.Alonna Depalma, WAV 1:02.49

800-1.Ellie Thomas, NOR 2:29.39, 5.Cailey Faust, YRK 2:40.23

1600-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 5:21.59

3200-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 11:51.11, 2.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 11:53.52, 6.Emory Conrad, YRK 13:28.34

110H-1.Lauren Maly, CRE 16.27

300LH-1.Kelsey Miller, SEW 48.88

4x100-1.Beatrice, 50.72, 4.York 52.83 (Lauren Hills, Chloe Koch, Lainey Portwine, Cynley Wilkinson)

4x400-1.Waverly 4:16, 5.York 4:45.26 (Ashleigh Hills, Kynli Combs, Lainey Portwine, Chloe Koch)

4x800-1.Waverly 10:17.68

Discus-1.Lovely Hibbert, SEW 145-09- New Record-Old record was 145-01 in 2016 by Jordyn Stearns of York.

High Jump-1.Kelsey Miller, SEW 5-2

Long Jump-1.Taylor Bredthauer, NOR 17-4

Pole Vault-1.Madeline Swanson, BEA 10-6, 6.Melanie Driewer, YRK 9-6

Triple Jump-1.Jordyn Williams, YRK 34-3 ½

Shot Put-1.Sage Burbach, NOR 43-1 ½, 4. Jami Hoblyn, YRK 34-1 1/2