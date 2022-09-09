Stuckey wins third Aurora Invite at Poco Creek, leads York to team win

AURORA – On Friday at Poco Creek, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won her third consecutive Aurora XC invite title.

Stuckey’s win in a time of 19:07.28 was 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Tessa Greisen, a sophomore from Seward, and helped the Dukes win the team title.

Stuckey won as a freshman defeating two state champions and last year she edged Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas by 21 seconds. Her time on Friday was 55 seconds faster than in 2021.

“Today was a great day to run. It was an awesome experience to take home the girls team championship,” commented Stuckey. “Everyone worked so hard and the results showed that. I am excited to see how the rest of the season progresses.”

York edged the host Huskies in the team race 41-43, with Hastings third (47), Northwest in fourth with a score of 52 and Seward also scoring 52 and taking home fifth. A total of seven teams competed in the invite on Friday.

The Aurora invite is usually one of the more difficult races because the weather is still usually very hot and it’s difficult running in the heat. On Friday a north breeze cooled things down to the mid 60’s, making the race pleasant for all the competitors.

Following Stuckey for the York girls was freshman Naomi Renner with a time of 21:36.20 for 10th place overall. Sophomore Lainey Portwine was 14th with her time of 21:51.86 and rounding out the Duke’s scoring was senior Cailey Faust as she crossed the finish line in 22:02.27.

Renner said after the race that meets like these boost her confidence.

“The race today really boosted my confidence in my running, and I want to keep improving,” Renner stated. “I'm really proud of our team. They are so encouraging, and that's what makes our team so great.”

The boys individual championship went to Hastings' Austin Carrera with a time of 16:28.82 with Seward’s Colin Standifer in second with a time of 16:53.83.

York's Colin Pinneo took third with a clocking of 17:03.95, just six seconds ahead of Lucas Gautier of Aurora. Fifth-place Diego Chojalin of Hastings was 21 seconds behind Pinneo.

“Today was a good day to run. I am happy with how our team was able to run strong. This was the first 5k for almost the whole team. I am not satisfied with the results and will work extra hard to improve next week,” Pinneo said. “I believe I have a lot bigger things coming this season and am excited to see where this takes me.”

The Hastings Tigers took home the team championship with Seward second, Northwest third, Aurora fourth and York fifth. A total of eight teams competed at the event.

York senior Gabe Zarraga placed ninth with a time of 17:35.40, freshman Carter Jacobsen was 37th with a clocking of 19:24.16 and another freshman Eisenhower Colburn was 50th with a time of 20:26.55.

“Kassidy Stuckey ran another strong race. She ran away from the rest of the field. Kassidy ran about a minute faster than last year and broke another course record,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Naomi Renner had another great race and stepped up. Lainey Portwine had strong finish edging out Aurora's third runner which was necessary for the team championship. Cailey Faust may have run the best race of her career today. She was able to stay with Lainey until the final straight away and hold off a pack of runners at the end.”

Rasmussen said the boys are working hard to improve every day.

“Our boys’ team is going to improve a lot as the season progresses. I am proud of how hard they have been working in practice and their attitude,” Rasmussen commented. “The weather was great and the course was really fast today due to the hard surface.”

The Dukes will travel to Waverly for the Vikings invite next Friday.

Girls scoring-1.York 41; 2.Aurora 43; 3.Hastings 47; 4.Northwest 52; 5.Seward 52; 6.Adams Central; 108; 7.Crete 116.

Boys scoring-1.Hastings 30; 2.Seward 67; 3.Northwest 88; 4.Aurora 111; 5.York 124; 6.Crete 166; 7.St. Cecilia 180; 8.Adams Central 189