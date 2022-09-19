Stuckey wins Ken Adkisson Waverly invite

WAVERLY – The York girls found out on Friday at the Waverly Invite that they could compete with one of the best teams in the state as they finished runner-up to the Norris Titans.

Junior Kassidy Stuckey continued her strong start to the 2022 season as she won the race in a time of 19:29.91 defeating Norris runners Ellie Thomas, Kendall Zavala and Atlee Wallman who came in second, third and fourth to lead the Titans to the team title.

“Kassidy Stuckey broke away from the field after about a mile today. Norris has a great team and they have three runners that have a good chance to place in the top five at the Class B State meet,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “It was great to see how Kassidy compares to the best team and some of the best runners in Class B this year. She has really improved since last year.”

The next two runners for the Dukes were sophomore Lainey Portwine (22:49.96) and Naomi Renner with a time of 22:53.01. The finished in 13th and 14th place respectively.

The Dukes Emory Conrad was in 20th place with a time of 23:25.85.

“Lainey Portwine, Naomi Renner, Emory Conrad, and Cailey Faust also started off conservatively but worked together and all moved into the top 20 by the midpoint of the race,” commented Rasmussen. “Lainey Portwine, Naomi Renner, and Emory Conrad all went on to earn medals. I was proud of the way our girls team competed today, finishing runner up to the top team in the State. I am not sure it was our best race of the season but everyone ran the way we had planned and they did great working as a team. Placing second in this big of a meet against some of the better teams in the State is a big accomplishment.”

The York boys finished 12th in the 13 team field as they were a little bit shorthanded on the day.

Senior Colin Pinneo led the Dukes with an eighth place finish in a time of 17:50.57.

The meet champion was Max McCoy (17:06.11) of Mount Michael Benedictine, Plattview’s A.J. Razzler was second with a clocking of 17:06.38 and Plattsmouth's Elijah Dix (17:13.03) and Carter Moss (17:21.28) came in third and fourth.

Rounding out the top five was Brayden Geiger of Elkhorn who was clocked at 17:32.70.

York’s next runner was freshman Carter Jacobsen in 53rd with a time of 20:51.45; another freshman Isaiah Kreifels was 73rd (22:42.70) and rounding out the Dukes scoring was freshman Anthony Staehr with a time of 23:26.890 and a 75th place effort.

“Our boys were really shorthanded today. Colin Pinneo was our top finisher on the boy’s side. I don't think he ran as good as he would've hoped but we want him to continue to learn from each race. He is in the best shape of his career and should be ready to finish the season strong,” Rasmussen stated. “Gabe Zarraga didn't finish today. Carter Jacobsen was our second boy today. He is doing great and working hard.”

“It was a really hot day today and I think the heat impacted different runners differently. I am glad we made it through our first hot race of the season. It was the first time we've run on a challenging course and in challenging weather this season,” Rasmussen said. “I am looking forward to our race next week at Pioneers Park. We haven't had a race there in several years. It is one of the most historic courses in Nebraska and should give everyone a good idea of how we stack up to other teams in the State and also historically.”