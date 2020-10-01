Stuckey Wins in a Landslide

YORK-If the York Cross Country Invite on the girl’s side was compared to an election, York freshman Kassidy Stuckey’s win on Thursday would have been considered a landslide margin.
The freshman runner continues to impress as she was back at the finish line nearly two minutes before any other runners broke the finish line tape.
York had four girls finish in the top 10, and that effort tied them with Hastings for second with 31 points, but the Dukes actually finished third on a tie-breaker.
Waverly won the meet at the York Country Club with 28 points while fourth place went to Adams Central with 57 points.
Stuckey, who came into Thursday’s race off a fourth place finish on Monday at the UNK Invite in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club, was clocked at 19 minutes, 33.94 seconds with the second place runner Millie Waldo of Waverly stopping the clock at 21:25.18.
“I thought that Kassidy ran really well today,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “She won the race by nearly two minutes over a potential state medalist. Today was probably her best this year, along with Aurora.”
The Dukes next three runners came in right behind each other as freshman Kiersten Portwine was ninth with a time of 22:50.90; finishing in 10th was freshman Emory Conrad with her time of 23:01.91 and in 11th place was junior Chloe Holmes with a time of 23 minutes, 1.91 seconds.
“Kiersten Portwine, Emory Conrad, and Chloe Holmes all had good races. Kiersten and Emory were able to catch Waverly's third scorer today, but couldn't quite get past her on the final stretch,” Rasmussen explained. “We had four girls finish in the top 11 and were really close to winning the meet as a team. Waverly was able to edge the girls out for the win by three points and Hastings beat us on a tie breaker. Waverly ran the best I've seen them run all year.”
York’s Zoe Kreifels was clocked at 23:40.28 and that earned her a 17th place finish; sophomore Jessa Linden was 26th with a time of 25:00.57 and rounding out the York runners in the top 30 was Raima Kreifels in 28th with a time of 25:15.00.
Also competing in the York Invite on Thursday was the Fillmore Central Panthers with two runners in action.
Freshman Hallie Verhage turned in a time of 23:04.22 and finished in 12th position, while Teneal Barbur was 34th with a clocking of 26:07.07.
York is back on the course next week at the Central Conference Meet to be held at Ryder Park in Grand Island.
Girls Scoring- 1.Waverly 28; 2.Hastings 31; 3.York 31; 4.Adams Central 57; 5.Northwest 104; 6. Aurora 108
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!