Stuckey Wins in a Landslide

YORK-If the York Cross Country Invite on the girl’s side was compared to an election, York freshman Kassidy Stuckey’s win on Thursday would have been considered a landslide margin.

The freshman runner continues to impress as she was back at the finish line nearly two minutes before any other runners broke the finish line tape.

York had four girls finish in the top 10, and that effort tied them with Hastings for second with 31 points, but the Dukes actually finished third on a tie-breaker.

Waverly won the meet at the York Country Club with 28 points while fourth place went to Adams Central with 57 points.

Stuckey, who came into Thursday’s race off a fourth place finish on Monday at the UNK Invite in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club, was clocked at 19 minutes, 33.94 seconds with the second place runner Millie Waldo of Waverly stopping the clock at 21:25.18.

“I thought that Kassidy ran really well today,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “She won the race by nearly two minutes over a potential state medalist. Today was probably her best this year, along with Aurora.”