Stuckey wins her third straight York invite at YCC

YORK – York junior Kassidy Stuckey started to extend her lead as she rounded the ninth green at the York Country Club and went on to claim her third consecutive York XC crown by 1 minute and 44 seconds over Waverly’s Emma Steffensen.

The Duke runners dominated the meet as the next five York runners all finished in the top 20.

York finished the invite with 20 points, runner-up Waverly had 30, third place Hastings 39 and Adams Central 69.

Waverly’s Millie Waldo ran third with a time of 1:40.15 and York freshman Maddy Stuhr had the best finish of her young career when she took fourth with a clocking of 21:46.68.

Seventh place went to sophomore Lainey Portwine with a time of 22:41.45; eighth was freshman Naomi Renner in 22:48.67 and rounding out the top five York runners was junior Emory Conrad in 11th place with a 23:09.55.

Freshman Ryleigh Wright was 14th as she turned in a time of 23:19.50.

Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage was the only runner competing for the Panthers and her time of 23:42.50 was good for 17th place.

York will travel to Elks Country Club north of Columbus next Thursday to compete in the Central Conference cross country championships.

The following week York will be in the Class B-3 field at the Overton Golf Course for the district championship.