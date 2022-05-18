Stuckey wins gold in 3200 at state track and field

OMAHA - When the 2022 track and field season started back in March, the York girls had to be considered a strong favorite to repeat their 2021 State Class B championship won last May.

With almost the entire team returning York was in a good position to make a run at consecutive titles, but an unfortunate incident at districts in Waverly took three-time state champion senior Brynn Hirschfeld out of the mix and the Dukes chances as well.

On Wednesday, York opened the first day of Class B competition at Omaha Burke Stadium and for the Dukes it was a rough day with the exception of Kassidy Stuckey who claimed gold in the 3200 meter run.

It was a two-horse race in the final as Stuckey and defending champion Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North separated themselves from the rest of the pack before Stuckey, a sophomore, pulled away over the final 200 meters for the five second win. Stuckey was clocked at 11:22.87, her second best time of the year in the event.

After the win Stuckey talked about being a state champion and the race overall.

“The pace was pretty quick and I felt pretty good, but the heat started to get to me about the sixth lap,” Stuckey said. “I just told myself I had to dig down deep because this was one of my last races of the season.”

Karmazin blocked a few attempts by Stuckey to go past her and with 200 meters remaining in the race she knew she had to make her move.

“She sped up a few times when I tried to go around her and with 200 meters I knew I had to make my move,” she explained. “It’s just an honor to be competing here and to win is just a blessing. It is an awesome feeling.”

Stuckey will be back later today for the finals of the 1600.

In the boys 3200, York junior Colin Pinneo got trapped in the back of the pack early, but worked his way all the way up to fourth place before fading to seventh and earning the Dukes two team points. His time was 10:05.45.

In the 300 meter hurdles, York freshman Lainey Portwine turned in a 50.07 but was off the qualifying time for the finals.

The Dukes qualified three girls in the pole vault which included 2021 Class B champion Melanie Dreiwer, along with her sister junior Morgan and freshman Chloe Koch.

The trio cleared opening height at 9-0, but Morgan was the first to bow out as she missed all three of her tries at 9-6. She finished in 20th place.

Melanie cleared 9-6, but the champion could not get over the bar at 10-0 and she ended her high school career with a 17th place effort.

Koch cleared 10-0, but she missed all of her next three tries and ended her initial season in 16th place.

In the discus, district champion Jami Hoblyn recorded just one throw as she fouled on her other two. Hoblyn did not make the finals finishing in 18th place with a toss of 106-11.

In the boys’ shot put, junior Jude Collingham also fouled on two of his three throws. His only recorded toss of 45-11 was not good enough to make the finals.