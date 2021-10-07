Stuckey wins conference title in cross country

YORK – Last year as a freshman, York’s Kassidy Stuckey denied Seward’s Keegan Beisel a three-peat by winning the Central Conference cross country title in Grand Island.

Competing on her home course Thursday, nobody was going to deny Stuckey a two-peat. No other runners were within shouting distance when the sophomore crossed the finish line at York Country Club with her second consecutive conference championship.

Stuckey was clocked with a time of 19:55.86, while second place went to Northwest’s Lexie Lilienthal over a minute behind Stuckey's winning time.

With Emory Conrad finishing 13th in a time of 21:50.57, York finished third in the conference team race after a fourth place effort in 2020. Stuckey and Conrad were the only two York girls to medal.

A total of 10 teams competed at the Central Conference meet with Northwest winning the girls’ side with a score of 33. Second went to Lexington who had 43 points and York was third with 55.

Duke scoring was rounded out by freshman Lainey Portwine who was clocked at 22:37.56 for 18th place and Chloe Holmes who came in at 23:04.38 for 23rd.