Stuckey starts strong, sets Camp Kateri course record in McCool Junction

MCCOOL JUNCTION-It didn’t take long for York junior Kassidy Stuckey to establish herself as one of the top runners in the state this year.

On Thursday night, she went out and set the Camp Kateri course record by nearly 20 seconds as she claimed the top spot at the McCool Junction meet, clocking in at 11:20.7.

The boy’s championship went to Trent Neville of McCool Junction as he edged York senior Colin Pinneo by seven seconds for first. Neville was clocked at 10:06.1 and Pinneo crossed the finish line at 10:13.6.

No team scores were kept as Milford’s Lilly Kenning was second in the girls' race, while McCool Junction’s Payton Gerken and Jadon Hess took the third and fourth spots. Gerken clocked in at 12:19.6 and Hess ran a 13:04.4.

York’s Lainey Portwine was sixth (13:09.9), Naomi Renner took seventh (13:10.5) and Cailey Faust ran eighth with a time of 13:16.1.

York head coach Eric Rasmussen said it was a good start for the girl’s team, who has a lot of depth.

“Kassidy Stuckey ran a great race today! She broke the course record by nearly 20 seconds. She went out strong and maintained a strong pace over the second half of the race,” commented Rasmussen. “I thought our girls ran hard today. We had a lot of experienced runners run better than the start of the season last year and a lot of new runners run well in the first meet of their career. We have a lot of depth on the girls' side this year. We need to work hard throughout the season and gradually improve each week. We had seven girls run faster than our third faster girl last year at this meet and a couple of other girls not far behind."

Centennial’s Grace Schernikau (13:19.1) and senior Madison Brandenburgh (13:25.3) took ninth and 11th place, respectively.

The Fillmore Central Panthers’ only runner, Hallie Verhage, took 16th with a time of 13:46.3.

On the boy's side, Milford occupied three spots at third, fourth and fifth, while Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull was sixth. McCool Junction’s Luke Brugger eked into the top 10 at ninth with a time of 11:01.1.

The top runner from Fillmore Central was Ashtin Clark in eighth place (10:49.8). Cooper Schelkopf took 11th for the Panthers with a time of 11:06.2, and Travis Meyer was 13th with an 11:16.0.

"Our boys' team is extremely young but I think that they will improve a lot as the season progresses. Colin Pinneo was our top runner, finishing second. He led for a good portion of the race,” said Rasmussen. “Gabe Zarraga wasn't able to run much this week due to a bad blister, but I think he will have a great season. Carter Jacobsen and Eisenhower Colburn were our third and fourth runners. Both are talented freshmen that are going to be really good runners by the end of the season."

The only other York boy in the top 10 was the senior Zarraga in seventh place with a time of 10:42.3.

McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood talked about his team’s performance in the first meet.

“Our girls had a great start to the season. Many of our returning runners showed improvements from when we ran this same invite on our course last year. I am very encouraged by what I saw on our girl’s side. Senior Payton Gerken led the way for us by finishing third. Her time of 12:19.6 was a 20.6 second course personal best,” Underwood commented. “On the boy’s side, senior Trent Neville came out of the gates strong. To my recollection, he is the first Mustang male to ever win this invite individually. He ran a very smart race, working his way up through a pack of strong runners from Milford, until he and Collin Pinneo of York duked it out over the last portion of the race. Overall, I thought it was a really good first day for our runners. We had some things go very well, but also have some weaknesses we need to continue to shore up. It will be fun to stretch out to 5k next week and see how we respond at that distance.”

The Dukes will compete at the Concordia Invite in Seward on Thursday and travel to Augustana on Friday for the Twilight Run.

McCool Junction and Fillmore Central will be in action at the Superior Invite on Thursday, and Centennial travels to the Schuyler Invite.