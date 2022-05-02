Stuckey sparks York girls to third at Holdrege

HOLDREGE - The Northwest girls and boys track and field teams left a stormy Holdrege on Friday night with a pair of team titles at the Holdrege Invite.

The Northwest girls racked up 160.5 points to distance themselves from second place North Platte with 112.5 and York who scored 90 points and took third place in the seven team field.

On the boys’ side the NW Vikings put up 168 points, Lexington was second with 131 and North Platte third with 107. The Dukes did have one event winner and finished with 22 points for sixth place.

The York girls were led by sophomore Kassidy Stuckey who won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races, while senior Brynn Hirschfeld captured the 800.

Other top three efforts for the Dukes were turned in by freshman Lainey Portwine in the 300 meter hurdles with a second place. Senior Melanie Driewer posted her best effort in the pole vault to date this season for second place with a vault of 10-4, while Kelly Erwin took second in the shot put.

York scored in 11 of the 16 events that were contested before storms hit the Holdrege area Friday night. The 4x400 relay was not able to be run.

Best finish for the York boys came from sophomore Hudson Holoch who cleared his personal best of 12-4 in the pole vault and tied with North Platte’s Layton Moss for the top spot. The event was not officially finished due to the storms, so final scoring was in question.

The only other top three finish for the boys came from junior Colin Pinneo in the 3200.

See all York athletes listed below who scored in the meet.

Holdrege scored eight places on Friday, instead of the traditional six.

York head coach Darrel Branz also said the 4x400 relay and the boys’ pole vault were not completed before the storms hit.

The Dukes and the rest of the Central Conference teams are scheduled to be back in Holdrege on Thursday for the league championships. However Branz emailed Monday morning stating there was discussion on moving the meet to Friday due to weather issues.

Girls team scoring-1.Northwest 160.5, 2.North Platte 112.5, 3.York 90, 4.Lexington 88, 5.Holdrege 87, 6.Hastings 58, 7.Kearney 10.

Boys team scoring-1.Northwest 168, 2.Lexington 131, 3.North Platte 107, 4.Hastings 87, 5.Holdrege 47, 6.York 22, 7.Kearney 3

Event winners and York athletes scoring in the meet

Girls

100-1.Samantha Roby, NW 12.71, 5.Lauren Hills, YRK 13.28

200-1.Avyn Urbanski, NW 26.13, 6.Chloe Koch, YRK 28.03, 7.Lauren Hills, YRK 28.18

400-1.Avery Hurlbert, HOL 1:02.19

800-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 2:17.98, 7.Cailey Faust, YRK 2:36.35

1600-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 5:41.96

3200-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 11:47.45, 6.Emory Conrad, YRK 13:24.43

100H-1.Aizlynn Krafka, NW 16.02

300LH-1.Aizlynn Krafka, NW 49.29, 2.Lainey Portwine, YRK 50.49

4x100-1.Northwest 49.71, 4.York 52.90 (Lauren Hills, Chloe Koch, Cynley Wilkinson, Lainey Portwine)

4x800-1.Hastings 10:26.28

High Jump-1.Kylee Tilford, NP 5-1

Pole Vault-1.Bradie Medina, HOL 10-10, 2.Melanie Driewer, YRK 10-4, 5.Chloe Koch, YRK 9-10

Long Jump-1.Carly Purdy, NP 17-6 ¼, 7.Lainey Portwine, YRK 14-9

Triple Jump-1.Carly Purdy, NP 35-6

Shot Put-1.McKinna Moats, LEX 36-7, 2.Kelly Erwin, YRK 34-8, 5.Addison Cotton, YRK 32-3, 7.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 31-9

Discus-1.McKinna Moats, LEX 124-8, 4.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 111-4

Boys

100-1.Victor Isele, NW 11.15

200-1.Quentin Moss, LEX 22.55

400-1.Landon Bowen, LEX 52.23

800-1.Oscar Aguado, LEX 2:03.35

1600-1.Evan Caudy, NP 4:23.35 (MR), 8.Colin Pinneo, YRK 4:52.95

3200-1.Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX 9:51.89, 2.Colin Pinneo, YRK 10:13.56, 5.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 10:52.71, 6.James Bonde, YRK 10:55.07

110H-1.Caden Joneson, NP 15.42

300IH-1.Garrett Richardson, NW 41.86

4x100-1.North Platte, 43.164x800-01.Holdrege 8:47.20

High Jump-1.Parker Abbott, HAS 6-1

Pole Vault-1.Hudson Hooch, YRK 12-4, 1T. Layton Moss, NP 12-4

Long Jump-1.Chase Wiegert, NW 21-1

Triple Jump-1.Greysen Strauss, LEX 41-5 ¾

Shot Put-1.Nic Davis, NP 56-0, 4.Jude Collingham, YRK 46-6

Discus-1.Nic Davis, NP 172-02