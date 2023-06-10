NOTE: This is the fifth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

YORK – Impressive is the word that comes to mind when looking at what York junior Kassidy Stuckey accomplished this past season in both cross country and track.

After playing basketball her junior season, Stuckey picked up a different kind of ball (about 10-14 pounds) in the winter as she took on bowling as her third sport.

“I just joined bowling to have some fun with friends,” Stuckey said in a mid-season interview. “Once the season got started it was a lot more intense than you would expect it to be.”

The junior found success on the lanes as she finished ninth in Class B at the state bowling championships, just seven pins off qualifying for the finals.

She started out her third year in cross country winning the McCool Junction invite at Camp Kateri and setting a new course record. She also won the Aurora invite for the third consecutive year and she also won the York invite for the third straight time.

She was the champ at the Waverly invite and both the Central Conference and district meets. One of her more impressive runs came over the Labor Day weekend at the Augustana Twilight run, where she took sixth place out of 356 runners.

She was second at the UNK invite and she placed sixth at state after running second for most of the race on a very unseasonably warm October day in Kearney.

Her track season was also very impressive despite suffering an injury that had her miss a few races and limited her to just one event in several other meets.

At the state meet following a second-place finish in the 1600 and a bronze finish in the 3200, Stuckey said she was just thankful to be able to compete.

“I am just happy that I get to compete. I have been injured and I have surgery tomorrow,” the junior said. “So I am just very thankful I got to compete today.”

Stuckey led the all-area final charts in three different races (the 800, 1600 and 3200); she was second in Class B in both the 1600 and 3200 final charts, and she ranked sixth in the entire state in the 3200 and eighth on the all-class charts in the 1600.

Despite the injury struggles in the spring, Stuckey was at her peak in the postseason as she swept the distance races at both the Central Conference and district meets; she also won the 3200 at Platteview, the 1600 at Waverly and the 1600 again at York's host Yowell invite.