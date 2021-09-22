Stuckey, Pinneo both second in cross country at Crete

CRETE – York head coach Eric Rasmussen is seeing improvement each week with his cross country runners as the season starts to wind down to October.

Sophomore Kassidy Stuckey and junior Colin Pinneo each crossed the finish line in second place Tuesday at the Crete Invite.

“Overall, I think that our girls ran their best race of the season. Kassidy Stuckey ran much stronger than last week. She should continue to improve as the season progresses. It is great for her to run against strong competition. She beat two of the top five ranked girls in Class B today,” said Rasmussen. “Our boys ran stronger than last week. Colin Pinneo had another strong performance. He got passed the final 200m and tightened up right at the end. Gabe Zarraga competed hard and just got edged out of the top 10 against a lot of ranked teams and individuals.”

Stuckey finished second to Norris freshman Kendall Zavala who clocked 19:33.07 with Stuckey right on her heels at 19:34.32. Taking third was another Norris runner, sophomore Ellie Thomas.

The Norris Titans took the team championship with four runners in the top six and 15 points. Second went to Bennington with 47 and York edged Class B No. 5 Northwest on a tie-breaker with 75 points. There was a field of 137 runners.