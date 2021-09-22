Stuckey, Pinneo both second in cross country at Crete

CRETE – York head coach Eric Rasmussen is seeing improvement each week with his cross country runners as the season starts to wind down to October.
Sophomore Kassidy Stuckey and junior Colin Pinneo each crossed the finish line in second place Tuesday at the Crete Invite.
“Overall, I think that our girls ran their best race of the season. Kassidy Stuckey ran much stronger than last week. She should continue to improve as the season progresses. It is great for her to run against strong competition. She beat two of the top five ranked girls in Class B today,” said Rasmussen. “Our boys ran stronger than last week. Colin Pinneo had another strong performance. He got passed the final 200m and tightened up right at the end. Gabe Zarraga competed hard and just got edged out of the top 10 against a lot of ranked teams and individuals.”
Stuckey finished second to Norris freshman Kendall Zavala who clocked 19:33.07 with Stuckey right on her heels at 19:34.32. Taking third was another Norris runner, sophomore Ellie Thomas.
The Norris Titans took the team championship with four runners in the top six and 15 points. Second went to Bennington with 47 and York edged Class B No. 5 Northwest on a tie-breaker with 75 points. There was a field of 137 runners.
Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra won the boys section with a time of 16:48.57 and Pinneo was clocked at 16:55.32. Seward's Nathan Nottingham was third with a time of 17:03.23.
Norris made it a clean sweep of the team titles with 31 points, second was Mount Michael with 50 and third went to Northwest with 63. The Dukes were sixth with 82 points.
Rounding out the York girls who scored, freshman Lainey Portwine was 19th with a time of 21:36.61, taking home 26th was sophomore Emory Conrad with a time of 21:56.42. In 32nd and 33rd were Zoe Kreifels (22:30.18) and Cailey Faust (22:32.58).
“Lainey Portwine had a strong performance today. She ran much stronger and more confident than the past couple of meets. She moved up several spots the last half mile to earn a medal,” added Rasmussen. “I thought the rest of our team ran strong as well. Emory Conrad ran a good race. Zoe Kreifels, Cailey Faust and Chloe Holmes also ran strong. We have several reserve runners who also had their best races of their careers on the girls side.”
In a field of 238 runners, Zarraga finished 11th and took home the Dukes second medal on the boys side with a time of 17:34.69.
York senior James was clocked at 18:30.71 for 27th and Jackson Schmid broke the tape at 19:03.06.
“James Bonde ran better than Friday. He went out and competed hard early running much of the race in the top 15 before falling back around the start of the third mile. He bounced back at the end with a strong finish along the final straight away,” Rasmussen said.
The Dukes are right back at it on Monday, September 27 with a trip to Kearney Country Club, later to be the site of the NSAA Cross Country Championships, for the UNK Invite. Thursday, September 30 the Dukes will host the York Invite at the York Country Club.
Girls team scoring – 1.Norris 15; 2.Bennington 47; 3.York 75; 4.Northwest 75; 5.Seward 84; 6.Hastings 111; 7.Beatrice 125; 8.Waverly 127’9.Doniphan-Trumbull 158; 10.Crete 163.
Boys team scoring – 1.Norris 31; 2.Mount Michael 50; 3.Northwest 63; 4.Bennington 65; 5.Seward 66; 6.York 82; 7.Hastings 99; 8.Crete 177; 9.Beatrice 181; 10.Waverly 199; 11.Doniphan-Trumbull 216.