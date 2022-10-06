Stuckey paces York to second place at Central Conference XC

HASTINGS – Three down and one to go.

York junior Kassidy Stuckey became a three-time Central Conference cross country champion on Thursday as she won the 2022 meet by 1 minute and nine seconds over her nearest competitor.

The 2022 league meet was held at Elks Country Club in Hastings where Stuckey ran an 18:56.06 to Seward’s Tessa Greisen who finished second with a time of 20:05.20.

Last year Stuckey won the event on her home course at the York Country Club and the year before that as a freshman she started her current streak in Grand Island.

York came up four points short of the team title as Northwest was the winner with 53, York was second with 57 and third went to Lexington with 60. The top five teams were bunched up and all were within 12 points of one another.

York’s Naomi Renner finished in 14th place with a time of 21:24.99; Lainey Portwine was 20th with a clocking of 21:74.44 and the Dukes’ final runner who counted in the team scoring was Ryleigh Wright with her time of 22:04.14 and 22nd place.

“I thought Kassidy Stuckey had a solid race. She separated by the half mile and continued to pull away. She ran under 19:00 on a solid course. Naomi Renner earned all-conference,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Lainey Portwine was our third runner today. Ryleigh Wright had a good race and was our final scorer. Our girls were short-handed today, but we will still have to run better next week to ensure the team qualifies for state.”

Freshman Maddy Stuhr did not run Thursday after being sick a few days this week.

Lexington dominated the boys race as they scored a perfect 10 with all their runners counting in the scoring coming in first through fourth place.

Taking home the conference championship was Jayden Ureste with a time of 16:13.71; second was Laza Adame-Lopez (16:34.16); in third place was Os Aguada Mendez (16:38.68) and rounding out the top four was Miguel Cruz with a clocking of 16:44.88.

Seward’s Colin Standifer broke the Lexington string as he took fifth with a clocking of 16:53.03.

Competing for the first time in two weeks for the Dukes and bringing home seventh place was senior Colin Pinneo with a time of 17:02.53.

York’s next runner was Gabe Zarraga in 11th place with a 17:22.97; Carter Jacobsen was 34th (18:55.69) and the final team points came from Sergio Rodriguez as he was 36th with a time of 19:07.31.

Following Lexington in the team race was Northwest (49), in third was Seward with 61, Aurora was fourth with 65 and the Dukes were fifth with 88.

“I thought our boys ran better than they had most of the season. It was good to start getting back to 100% healthy. Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga both had solid races today,” Rasmussen commented. “They both need to run well next week to qualify for State. Both are in good shape and should finish the season strong. Carter Jacobsen had one of his better races of the season and it was good to have Sergio back today. “

York will be at the Overton Golf Club for the B-4 district hosted by Lexington next Thursday. The B-4 also includes; Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Norris and Northwest.