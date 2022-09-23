Stuckey continues to roll, wins Lincoln North Star invite

LINCOLN – One of the most prolific cross country runners in York girls cross country history was Erin Lee.

Lee set all kinds of records in both cross country and track, but on Thursday she had to move over and make room for York junior Kassidy Stuckey. Stuckey bettered her course record on the Pioneer Park lay out during the Lincoln North Star Invite

“Kassidy ran the fastest 5K on the Pioneers Park course in school history, surpassing Erin Lee’s mark from 2015,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Kassidy took an early lead and stayed ahead of the field throughout the race.”

Stuckey’s time was 19:08.76, which was four seconds clear of Lee who ran a 19:12.62 in 2015.

Millard South’s Abbigail Durrow was clocked at 19:20.25 for second, in third was Lincoln North Star’s Hope Riedel (19:38.27) fourth went to Norfolk’s Paige Godfrey (19:43.05) and rounding out the top five was Norah Stewart of Lincoln Pius X with a time of 19:43.93.

York’s other runners who figured into the scoring included freshman Maddy Stuhr with a time of 21:42.16 for 33rd. In 39th was Naomi Renner with a clocking of 21:50.23 and rounding out Duke scoring was Lainey Portwine in 45th with her time of 22:00.55.

“Maddy had a great race today. It was her first varsity 5K of her career and she made up a lot of ground over the final 1K,” said Rasmussen. “Naomi Renner also had another solid performance and Lainey (Portwine) was not far behind Maddy and Naomi. We have a really deep team this year. Our depth was as good as any of the teams in the race and we were racing almost entirely Class A schools.”

In the girls team race Lincoln Southwest edged Norfolk 79-81, in third was Pius X with 102, fourth went to Millard South with 134 and the Dukes were fifth in the 13 team field with 158.

York’s boys did not have enough runners competing to score in the team race and an ankle injury to York senior Colin Pinneo did not allow him to finish. The only York boy who crossed the finish line was Carter Jacobsen who finished in 69th place in a field of 89 runners. His time was 19:09.49.

“Colin hurt his ankle during the race and hopefully he is able to get healthy soon,” added Rasmussen. “Carter Jacobsen had the best race of his career. I feel that he is going to continue to improve.”

Lincoln Southwest won the event with 60 points, second was Lincoln Southeast with 82 and in third place was Lincoln Pius X with 89.

The meet champion was Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa who was clocked at 15:33.20, second went to Max Myers of Southwest with a time of 15:48.79 and in third place was Pius X’s Joe Majerus as he crossed the line in 16:40.09.

York will join McCool Junction and Centennial on Monday at the UNK invite which is run at the Kearney Country Club, site of the Nebraska state championship meet.