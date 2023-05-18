YORK – It was a very light card for the York Duke boys and girls track teams on Thursday on the final day of the Class B State Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.

After placing third in the 3200 on Wednesday, York junior Kassidy Stuckey competed in the 1600-meter final, where 3200 winner Madison Seiler of Gering came in as the favorite.

Seiler took about a 25-30 meter lead at the start of the second lap, but Stuckey made up ground and heading into the first turn of the third lap, the York junior had almost reeled in the Gering senior and was about five meters back.

Seiler fought off Stuckey on the third lap and extended her lead by the time the two runners hit the final 200 meters.

Seiler would cross the line in 5:05.13 and Stuckey claimed the silver stopping the clock at 5:11.84, less that a second ahead of Norris sophomore Kendall Zavala.

Stuckey said after the race she knew what Seiler wanted to do, but she remained conservative on the first lap.

“I knew that she was going to go out fast and I don’t usually like to go out that fast, so I was kind of conservative the first lap and I like to pick it up as I go. As I got closer, I knew that she had run the 800 earlier and so I thought she might not have as much of a kick left,” Stuckey explained. “I usually like to start my kick around 200 meters and so I felt if I started too early I would not have enough left, so I had to reserve a little and she just kind of got away so I just wanted to hold on to what I had. I am happy with it all.”

Stuckey went through an injury riddled season and the junior is scheduled for surgery tomorrow.

“I am just so happy that I get to compete, obviously I have been injured and I have to get surgery tomorrow,” Stuckey added. “So I am just very thankful that I got to compete today and happy with the way both races turned out.”

In the girls shot put, the Dukes had three seniors looking to make the finals.

After the second flight which all three York girls were in, Kelly Erwin was the leader having thrown 38-7 ¼. In third place was Addison Cotton with a toss of 37-7 and Lauryn Haggadone had a throw of 37-1 ¼ which would eventually land her in 13th place of 24 competitors.

The third flight knocked Cotton out of the top nine, but Erwin went to the finals in seventh place and took home an eighth-place medal.

“All I knew was that I had to throw the best that I possibly could and it may have not been my PR but I just knew it had to be my best. I really didn’t care about placing personally, I just wanted to do my best,” said Erwin following the event. “I wanted to at least make finals and when I did I just kind of just hung out and took in the moments here at state with my teammates and just really appreciated the moments that I had.”

Erwin said that once she was in the final nine she realized that it was not over yet.

“It made me realize that things were not over and I just wanted to prove to everybody that I could place even if it meant eighth place,” the senior said. “This season has just been fun and I had a great time with all my teammates. All I know is that I may have not been the best, but I had the best team.”

The only York boys to hit the floor of Burke Stadium on Thursday were junior Hudson Holoch and freshman Brayden Wegrzyn, both in the pole vault

With the starting height of 12-0, Holoch passed while Wegrzyn just could not find any success and missed on all three of his attempts at opening height.

Holoch came in at 12-6 and hit his first attempt, but at 13-0 he cleared the bar on his third try and he also went over 13-6 on his third try. The vault of 13-6 was his personal best.

At 14-0, the junior missed all three attempts and ended the day with a ninth-place finish.

When asked what adjustments he made at 13-0 and 13-6, he said he just had to fix things.

“I just went out and fixed my mistakes and listened to what corrections my coach told me. Had to get my step down, Holoch said. “It just felt like things were running slow because of the wind. I made my PR today, but I just felt that I could have done a lot better.”