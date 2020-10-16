Stuckey and Pinneo lead York XC teams to Class B State

“Gabe Zarraga has improved so much since last season. Last season he did not run varsity, so this was the first time he has run at districts. He placed in the Top 10 as a sophomore and was in the top five or six until the very end of the race,” Rasmussen added. “Jackson Schmid came through with a strong finish. He was able to move up about three spots the last half mile or so and was able to outkick Seward's second runner. With us finishing just two points out of fourth, we needed every point possible to make state. Nick Conrad ran his best race of the season. He was able to maintain contact with the group of runners he needed to stay in contact with the third pack of runners and was able to run well enough for our team to make State. It is incredible that we were able to qualify for State despite only having four runners available to compete."