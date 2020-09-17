 Skip to main content
Stuckey and Pinneo earn top 10 rankings in latest XC ratings
YORK – The Nebraska Elite Track Club came out with their latest Cross Country rankings and York freshman Kassidy Stuckey, winner of two of her three races this year and sophomore Colin Pinneo find themselves ranked in the top 10 in Class B.

Stuckey is rated No. 2 behind Omaha Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda, while Pinneo is No.9 in the most recent rankings.

In Class D the McCool Junction boys are rated fourth by the coaches and the Mustangs girls are the No. 5 team in Class D. Aquinas is No. 1 in the boys and Bloomfield –Wausa holds down the No. 1 spot on the girl’s side.

Class B team rankings were not available.

Class B Boys:

1. Nathan Nottingham, Seward

2. Alexander Rice, Omaha Skutt Catholic

3. Zach Pittman, Norris

4. Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt

5. Elmer Sotelomunoz, Lexington

6. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth

7. Jonathan Lopez, Hastings

8. Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington

9. Colin Pinneo, York

10. Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City

11. Caden Keller, Northwest

12. Cooper Willoughby, Bennington

13. McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt Catholic

14. Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael Benedictine

15. Landon Eckhardt, Hastings

Class B Girls

1. Jaedan Bunda, Omaha Skutt Catholic

2. Kassidy Stuckey, York

3. Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings

4. Samantha Rodewald, McCook

5. Keegan Beisel, Seward

6. Tandee Masco, Seward

7. Britt Prince, Elkhorn North

8. Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn

9. Esther Protzman, Norfolk

10. Emane Ahmed, South Sioux City

11. Marisol Deana, Schuyler

12. Kennadi Ureste, Lexington

13. Madison Seiler, Gering

14. Kayla Barrios, Lexington

15. Taylor Grasz, Elkhorn

