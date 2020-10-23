Stuckey and Pinneo bring home medals from State XC

“Jackson Schmid and Gabe Zarraga both ran really well today. Jackson moved up throughout the race and finished in the lower 30's. Gabe ran much better than his final place indicates. He was hovering right around 30th place most of the race, but ended up near the back of a large pack over the final quarter mile,” commented Rasmussen. “Our top three runners stacked up favorable to many of the top teams in the state today. Both Jackson and Gabe have a good shot at being All-State next year. With the growth of Colin, Jackson and Gabe, the return of James Bonde next season along with some added depth, the boys team has a shot to be true contenders next season, but it is going to take a lot of work to get there.”