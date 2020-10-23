Stuckey and Pinneo bring home medals from State XC

KEARNEY - In late September York ran their first trial run at the Kearney Country Club during the UNK Invite.
On Friday they were back as both teams solidified spots in the Class B State Championship with third place efforts at districts last week.
Despite the boys finishing in 10th place and the girls in 12th, both teams have a bright future as all the athletes, on both the boys and girls teams, will be back for head coach Eric Rasmussen in 2021.
York’s Kassidy Stuckey capped a sensational freshman season as she took fourth place behind champion Madison Seiler of Gering, Jaedan Bunda of Omaha Skutt and Samantha Rodewald of McCook with a time of 19:27.7.
Stuckey was not the only Duke to win a medal as sophomore Colin Pinneo who finished in 33rd his freshman year was clocked on Friday with a time of 16:59.80 for 11th place.
“Kassidy Stuckey capped off a great season, finishing fourth today. She is a hard worker, a great leader, is extremely coachable and was the catalyst for the team this whole season,” commented Rasmussen. “I am really proud of how hard she worked this season. I honestly can't say enough positive things about her. I’m proud of how much the girls team has improved this season. They have a chance to be really good next year. This was the first time any of the girls even made state.”
The girls team championship went to Seward with 55 points, second was Elkhorn with 57 and rounding out the top three teams was Skutt Catholic with 84.York was 12th in the 12-team field.
On the boys side the overall individual champion was Isaac Richards, a senior, and he was followed to the finish line by his teammate Ryan Zavadil with Gering’s Peyton Zeiler in third.
The team championship went to the Sky Hawks of Omaha Skutt with 27 points, followed by Lexington at a distant second with 75 and Plattsmouth in third with 78.
“Colin Pinneo had a solid race today. He was running just outside the top five most of the race and wasn't quite able to move to the front of the pack. He has worked really hard to become as good as he is today,” said Rasmussen. “He has a bright future and will be one of the favorites in Class B next season.”
The York girls scoring was rounded out by freshman Emory Conrad in 56th with a time of 21:41.52, another freshman Kiersten Portwine was clocked at 22:37.84 and finished in 76th and the final runner to score for the Dukes was junior Zoe Kreifels in 85th with a time of 22:53.73.
York’s Chloe Holmes, a junior and sophomore Jessah Linden ran 86 and 89th respectively.
York junior Jackson Schmid was 34th with a time of 17:41.8, in 49th was sophomore Gabe Zarraga with a clocking of 17:52.2 and junior Nick Conrad was clocked at 21:33 for 83rd overall. The Dukes Trenton Ellis finished in 84th with a time of 22:55.70.
“Jackson Schmid and Gabe Zarraga both ran really well today. Jackson moved up throughout the race and finished in the lower 30's. Gabe ran much better than his final place indicates. He was hovering right around 30th place most of the race, but ended up near the back of a large pack over the final quarter mile,” commented Rasmussen. “Our top three runners stacked up favorable to many of the top teams in the state today. Both Jackson and Gabe have a good shot at being All-State next year. With the growth of Colin, Jackson and Gabe, the return of James Bonde next season along with some added depth, the boys team has a shot to be true contenders next season, but it is going to take a lot of work to get there.”
Seven of the top 11 runners among the Class B boys ran their final races while on the girls side seven of the top 11 runners are underclassman.
“I am proud of how hard both teams worked this year and how positive of an attitude the team had despite facing many restrictions throughout the year,” concluded Rasmussen. “We entered the season without a lot of experience and no seniors. I am excited for next year. Both teams have a bright future.”
Girls team scoring-1.Seward 55; 2.Elkhorn 57; 3.Omaha Skutt Catholic 84; 4.Blair 86; 5.Omaha Duchesne Academy 87; 6.McCook 87; 7.Elkhorn North 104; 8.Gering 113; 9.Norris 136; 10.Lexington 153; 11.Omaha Mercy 158; 12.York 173
Boys team scoring-1.Omaha Skutt Catholic 27; 2.Lexington 75; 3.Plattsmouth 78; 4.Mount Michael Benedictine 81; 5.Hastings 83; 6.Norris 103; 7.Gering 11; 8.South Sioux City 114; 9.Bennington 126; 10.York 152; 11.Elkhorn 153; 12. Seward 212.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!