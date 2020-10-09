Stuckey adds Central Conference Championship to 2020 resume

GRAND ISLAND-In the final tune-up before next week’s District meet that will be held at Concordia University in Seward, the York Dukes boys and girls cross country teams came home from the Central Conference Meet with top five finishes in the team races.
Duke freshman Kassidy Stuckey added yet another individual title to her 2020 resume as she finished with a time of 19 minutes, 57.27 seconds.
Seward’s Keegan Beisel and Tandee Masco took second and third place respectively, leading the Lady Jays to the overall team title.
Lexington was second with 45 points, third place went to Aurora with 59 and the Dukes took fourth just a point back of the Huskies with 60. Northwest rounded out the top five with 73 points.
The York boy’s, led by sophomore Colin Pinneo’s third place finish, took third place with 61 points, as Lexington finished first with 24 and second place went to Aurora with 48 points.
Seward’s Nathan Nottingham was the individual champion with a clocking of 17:20.03, while Lexington’s Elmer SoteloMunoz was second with his time of 17:24.78.
Pinneo was clocked at 17 minutes, 25.33 seconds.
On the girl’s side, freshman Emory Conrad took 18th place with a time of 22:50.60; in 20th place was another freshman, Kiersten Portwine with a clocking of 23:19.17.
“I thought our team competed hard today. Kassidy came away as the conference champion today on the girl’s side. Kassidy was able to pull away from Keegan Beisel after the mile mark in the race and maintained a solid lead throughout the rest of the race. Beisel was two-time defending Central Conference Champion. Our girls had a great race overall, finishing fourth just one point behind Aurora. We were led today by three freshmen, Kassidy Stuckey, Emory Conrad, and Kiersten Portwine,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Emory and Kiersten have been extremely valuable additions to our team this year. Emory ran cross country in middle school, but she has improved so much since last season. Kiersten has been one of our top runners all season despite running cross country for the first time this season.”
Rounding out the York scoring was Zoe Kreifels in 21st place with a time of 23:82.22.
“Zoe Kreifels probably had the best race of her career today finishing as our fourth scorer. I was really proud of how well Zoe ran today," said Rasmussen.
Along with Pinneo’s third place effort, Jackson Schmidt picked up a medal with a sixth place finish as he was clocked at 17:52.39 and Gabe Zarraga was 18th as he ran a 18:24.97. Rounding out the boys scoring was Nick Conrad in 39th with a time of 19:31.85.
“Colin Pinneo ran a really good race today. He was in the front pack the entire first half of the race. Nathan Nottingham, who went on to win the race and Luke Bonifas broke away from the pack about halfway through the race,” explained Rasmussen. “Colin was able to maintain the distance the rest of the race with Nottingham and the pack was able to catch Bonifas the last mile. Colin had a strong finish and was able to build a small lead on the chase pack, but was passed for second place right at the finish line.”
“Jackson Schmid had his best race of his career. When the front pack broke into three groups at the halfway point of the race, he was able to stay with the third group,” said Rasmussen. “He moved to the front of the pack with about a quarter mile to go and was able to pass a fading runner on the final straight away to finish sixth place, ahead of several state ranked runners. It was a big bounce back race for Jackson who struggled at our home meet last week.”
The Dukes will join team from Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Schuyler, Seward and Waverly at the B-3 meet on Thursday.
“We had a tough practice on Monday. Everyone worked really hard and had a great practice, but I also think that the workout took a lot out of our team for today. I think some of our runners were able to bounce back today and have great races, but I also think that we had a lot of runners who were still recovering from our hardest workout of the year,” Rasmussen stated. “Even those who ran really well today should run better next week as we begin to sharpen for the end of the season. I am proud of how hard our team competed today. I am excited to watch them race again at districts next Thursday and I believe that our team is ready to make a big jump next week.”
