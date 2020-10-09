Stuckey adds Central Conference Championship to 2020 resume

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought our team competed hard today. Kassidy came away as the conference champion today on the girl’s side. Kassidy was able to pull away from Keegan Beisel after the mile mark in the race and maintained a solid lead throughout the rest of the race. Beisel was two-time defending Central Conference Champion. Our girls had a great race overall, finishing fourth just one point behind Aurora. We were led today by three freshmen, Kassidy Stuckey, Emory Conrad, and Kiersten Portwine,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Emory and Kiersten have been extremely valuable additions to our team this year. Emory ran cross country in middle school, but she has improved so much since last season. Kiersten has been one of our top runners all season despite running cross country for the first time this season.”

Rounding out the York scoring was Zoe Kreifels in 21st place with a time of 23:82.22.

“Zoe Kreifels probably had the best race of her career today finishing as our fourth scorer. I was really proud of how well Zoe ran today," said Rasmussen.

Along with Pinneo’s third place effort, Jackson Schmidt picked up a medal with a sixth place finish as he was clocked at 17:52.39 and Gabe Zarraga was 18th as he ran a 18:24.97. Rounding out the boys scoring was Nick Conrad in 39th with a time of 19:31.85.